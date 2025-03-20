Kim Kardashian did the right thing if Andrew Tate was coming around

I try to ignore everything to do with the Kardashians but the recent bit of news about Kim Kardashian is actually a bit commendable. The worst kind of people do the right thing every once in a while.

Recommended Videos

Kardashian, who is known for her social media influence and her general fame just because of who her family is, was married to Kanye West. The two share North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. Currently, the two have joint custody of the four, meaning that there are times when the kids are with West and Kardashian is not present.

Which is important with what happened recently. West is known for making outlandish claims, saying incredibly horrible things like allegedly supporting the Nazi party and more, but the final straw with Kardashian seems to be bringing the Tate brothers around her daughter and I don’t blame her. Andrew Tate and Tristian Tate are back in the United States and allegedly were near North West. Until Kardashian stepped in.

Prior to the news, West was posting about Kardashian on social media, claiming she was a “sex trafficker.” He seems to think this because their daughter North was in a FKA Twigs video and West says that he didn’t like her “dressing all grown” in the video. But it seems as if source know why the “trafficking” comment came out against Kardashian.

According to TMZ, Kardashian had an emergency hearing over North after security guards told Kardashian that the Tate brothers were on their way to the same location her daughter was at. Andrew Tate has many allegations against him in multiple countries, including sex trafficking and sexual assault.

The two were also in court over a new Ye track

On top of trying to bring the Tate brothers around his daughter, Ye also tried to put North on a new track with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Kardashian took West to court over it and he agreed to not release the track with North on it. That did not happen as he released it with his daughter on it anyway.

Both of these moments are, publicly, good for Kardashian. To me, it shows her protecting her daughter. Whether or not that is Kardashian looking out for her well-being or her image is unknown (as there was talk about North’s trademark during the discussion with West over the song). But even so, Kardashian pulling her daughter away from the Tate brothers is a good thing.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy