‘Thank you so much just taking care of my kids’: Ye and Diddy join their forces to make the worst track yet

What’s worse than a new Kanye West song in 2025? One where he joins forces with Sean “Diddy” Combs, a man who is currently faces charges of sex trafficking.

Recommended Videos

A new song was released called “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine” features West’s daughter that he shares with Kim Kardashian, North West, as well as Combs’ children. West, in since deleted screenshots, told Kardashian that she needed them to change North West’s trademark and sent a threatening response to Kardashian trying to protect her daughter.

“Amend it or I’m going to war And neither of us will recover from the public fallout.” He then wrote “You’re going to have to kill me.” West ended up getting his way as North West is featured on the song that starts with Combs thanking West for reaching out to him when no one else did, after he was convicted of having “abused, threatened, and coerced women and others, and led a racketeering conspiracy that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson” and more.

In the song, Combs says “I just want to thank you so much just taking care of my kids, man. Ain’t nobody reached out, ain’t nobody called.” Then West responds to him, saying “I love you so much, man. It’s like, you raised me. Even when I didn’t know you, know what I’m saying?”

North West can be heard on the track, she is rapping “When you see me shining, then you see the light.” So Kardashian’s push to protect her daughter clearly did not work but also West has been talking about Combs and sharing his support. Recently, Combs plead “not guilty” to two new charges and is currently in prison for the other convictions that he is up again.

West supporting Combs is not surprising but it is a step too far and to see North West get included in this is upsetting.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy