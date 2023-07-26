Kevin McCarthy Is Threatening to Impeach Joe Biden

Well, it looks like one of the promises Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy made in order to get himself that title (after many, many failed tries) is finally getting called in, because he told Sean Hannity earlier this week that impeaching Joe Biden is on the table. Per CNN:

“We’ve only followed where the information has taken us. But Hannity, this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed,” McCarthy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday.

What a tool. I’m blessed enough not to be on any conservative email lists, but how much do you want to bet that messaging was used to fundraise almost immediately after McCarthy spewed his BS?!

Now if you’re scratching your head wondering if you went to bed in one reality and woke up in an alternate one, I can’t really assure you anything because I don’t know what your timeline is all about. However, I can assure you that in this timeline, what McCarthy is threatening to impeach President Joe Biden over is about the least consequential thing imaginable. (If you’re guessing Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s eldest surviving son and a private citizen, well, our realities aren’t so different.) Per CNN:

McCarthy’s comments come amid a series of congressional investigations in the Republican-led House that have targeted Biden, his administration and his family members – most prominently his son Hunter. House Republicans have demanded that US Attorney David Weiss, a Donald Trump appointee, answer questions about allegations from two IRS whistleblowers that the tax investigation in the Hunter Biden criminal probe was tainted by political interference, claims Weiss and Attorney General Merrick Garland denied. Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors as part of a plea deal.

This is so incredibly silly, and if it happens, an extraordinary waste of time and taxpayers’ money. As a reminder, the House has the ability to impeach a sitting president (and a Supreme Court Justice, just FYI!) with a simple majority vote. The Senate then puts the President on trial, and the President can only be removed from office with a two-thirds majority vote. (You probably didn’t need this refresher, we just went through this twice with Donald Trump.)

The Republicans do not have the numbers to remove the President from office in the Senate, and even if they did, the sitting Vice President would take on the role of President. So what are they going to do? Re-start the process to impeach Hypothetical President Kamala Harris in record time before a new VP could be chosen, so that the third in line to the role, the Speaker of the House, a.k.a. Kevin McCarthy, is sworn into the role? Now, I’m a never say never type of person, but it took McCarthy 15 votes just to be elected by his own party members into a leadership position in the House. Reading between the lines: nobody likes this guy!

Even CNN, which hosted a townhall for Trump a few months ago—so you know, not exactly a liberal bastion of fair-minded reporting—is calling McCarthy out for catering to the most fascist in the party:

McCarthy’s remarks are the closest he’s come so far in suggesting the House GOP would pursue impeachment against Biden and it comes as the House speaker is increasingly under pressure by hardline conservatives in his conference to investigate the president and his administration. House Republicans have also floated possible impeachment inquiries against Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Remember the deal with the devil McCarthy made in order to get elected: He could get kicked out of the position if even one member of the Republican Party decides to question his leadership with a motion to vacate. This is simply political theater aimed at the worst this country has to offer. Hunter Biden, a private citizen, has pled guilty to the tax charges. Additionally, the US Attorney, David Weiss, who was given autonomy to decide what and how to charge Hunter Biden with, is a Donald Trump-appointed official! Per CNN:

CNN has reported that Weiss has offered to testify at a public congressional hearing this fall, according to a letter sent to lawmakers on Monday. The new letter from the Justice Department proposes several dates in September and October when Weiss would be willing to testify to the House Judiciary Committee, which is led by GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. Republican allegations of political interference in the Hunter Biden probe have been met with adamant denials from Weiss, [U.S. Attorney General Merrick] Garland and other top Justice Department officials who were involved. In previous letters to Congress, Weiss has maintained that he was “granted ultimate authority over this matter, including responsibility for deciding where, when and whether to file charges.”

What else is there to talk about here?!

