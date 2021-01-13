comScore Donald Trump's Second Impeachment Memes | The Mary Sue

Donald Trump Was Just Impeached Again. Here Are the Memes.

By Jessica MasonJan 13th, 2021, 5:36 pm

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The United States House of Representative just voted to impeach Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection, making him the first American President in history to be impeached twice. Though it is unlikely that Trump will face a trial in the Senate (thanks to Mitch McConnell) and be removed from office before his term is up in a week, this shame will stick with him forever. And by shame, I also mean memes and Twitter roastings because boy were there a lot of them.

From celebrities to regular folk, everyone took a turn on social media to mock the disgraced President. Too bad he can’t see it …

And finally from our friends at The Daily Show, since Trump can’t tweet, they did it for him!

This is, of course, only a small smattering of what’s likely to be a day of endless memes. Who knows what will happen next (seriously, we could get an alien invasion tomorrow and it wouldn’t really make an impact) but what we do know is that it feels good to write “twice-impeached President Donald Trump” and it will feel even better write “Twice-impeached ex-President” next week.

(Image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

