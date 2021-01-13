Donald Trump Was Just Impeached Again. Here Are the Memes.

The United States House of Representative just voted to impeach Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection, making him the first American President in history to be impeached twice. Though it is unlikely that Trump will face a trial in the Senate (thanks to Mitch McConnell) and be removed from office before his term is up in a week, this shame will stick with him forever. And by shame, I also mean memes and Twitter roastings because boy were there a lot of them.

From celebrities to regular folk, everyone took a turn on social media to mock the disgraced President. Too bad he can’t see it …

When one impeachment won’t suffice,

Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice!#DarnOldDonald pic.twitter.com/LVDfyAopai — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 13, 2021

“2 Trump 2 Impeachment” was good, but I think we’re gonna need a whole different guy for “Trump Impeachment: Tokyo Drift.” — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) January 13, 2021

Another day, another once-in-a-lifetime historical event — Alison Berg (@alison__berg) January 13, 2021

The one exception is a dimension where only he experiences versions of this over and over and over pic.twitter.com/IJglGNmOof — Anne Kirn⁉️ (@house_of_darkly) January 13, 2021

Sonic Sez 😎 😎 😎 pic.twitter.com/kCDMUkIv1W — ✨ New Year Same Bri ✨ (@BrichibiTweets) January 13, 2021

Stop saying “impeached twice” when Repeached is right there — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) January 13, 2021

double impeachments pic.twitter.com/Paum0JqeHl — Preeti Chhibber says WE WON IN GA! (@runwithskizzers) January 13, 2021

first home alone 2 actor to be impeached twice i’m guessing — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 13, 2021

Who has two thumbs, five deferments, three marriages, six business bankruptcies and two impeachments? This guy. pic.twitter.com/n4m3onL29n — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) January 13, 2021

Twinpeachment — roxane gay (@rgay) January 13, 2021

fuck it let’s go for a third impeachment, I’m still hungry — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) January 13, 2021

Impeachment II: The Secret Of The Ayes — Linda Holmes Thinks You’re Doing Great (@lindaholmes) January 13, 2021

I think for dessert tonight we’ll be having re-impeach cobbler. — Ann Leckie ☕ (@ann_leckie) January 13, 2021

Trump Scoreboard: 2 Impeachments

1 Term

0 Popular vote wins

– 1 House

– 1 Senate — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 13, 2021

Please stop asking me about politics. We all see it. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 13, 2021

And finally from our friends at The Daily Show, since Trump can’t tweet, they did it for him!

This is, of course, only a small smattering of what’s likely to be a day of endless memes. Who knows what will happen next (seriously, we could get an alien invasion tomorrow and it wouldn’t really make an impact) but what we do know is that it feels good to write “twice-impeached President Donald Trump” and it will feel even better write “Twice-impeached ex-President” next week.

(Image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

