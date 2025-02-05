Everything We Know About Kenny Chesney’s 2025 Las Vegas Sphere Residency: New Dates Added

Kenny Chesney is bringing “Summertime” to Las Vegas this May! The country music artist is set for a 15-date residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, kicking off on Memorial Day Weekend, and fans cannot wait! Chesney took to his Instagram on January 16 to announce the news, and then a few days later posted that three more dates have been added due to overwhelming demand.

Fans took to the comments to express their excitement, with one fan writing, “Can’t wait!”

“I need tickets,” another fan demanded, while a third fan wrote, “Wow Yes Kenny!”

“When we started talking about all of the possibilities playing Sphere offered, I was all in. Just the idea of 4D technology and the impossibly dialed-in sound raises the experience for No Shoes Nation; literally immersing them in music, visuals, sound, and being together. To me, this is going to be a whole new way of rocking the fans, and I can’t wait,” Chesney said in a statement shared on Sphere’s website.

Continue reading for more information on show dates and to see how you can buy tickets to Kenny Chesney’s Las Vegas residency at Sphere.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas Tickets 2025

Tickets for Kenny Chesney’s Sphere residency go on sale on January 31 at 10 am, but fans can now buy early tickets on StubHub. Prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit within the Sphere. As of right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night on May 22 are being sold for $186. If you’d like to get a closer look at the country music artist, floor seats on “The Sandbar Floor” are being sold for $334. Click the link below for a full price breakdown, depending on which show you’d like to attend.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere in Las Vegas on StubHub.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas Seating Chart 2025

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas Schedule 2025

Kenny Chesney is starting off his Sphere residency at the end of spring on May 22. The shows will run through June, ending on the 21st. See the full schedule below along with links to buy tickets.

