Get Yourself Pumped for ‘Kengan Ashura’ Season 2 Part 2

After the phenomenal Netflix special event crossover that saw Kengan Ashura characters go up against characters from the Baki universe, fans are now desperate for more. Well, they don’t have to wait for too long, as Kengan Ashura is heading back to the streaming service later this year.

Kengan Ashura is set in a world where, since Edo times, warriors known as gladiators fight on behalf of corporations and businesses with the winner taking all. It follows the story of Tokita Ohma, who is enlisted by a corporation to fight for their interests after besting their initial fighter in a street match. He is managed by the meek Kazuo Yamashita, a salaryman working for the Nogi Group, who must guide and support the young fighter. The two form a strong bond as they work their way through the Kengan Annihilation Tournament, where the winning fighter’s company receives the title of Kengan Association chairman, a position of power and prestige.

A Netflix original, Kengan Ashura is adapted from the manga written by Yabako Sandrovich. The first part of the first season aired in July 2019, with the second part coming not long after, in October of the same year. There was some time, then, before the release of season 2 part 1, which landed on Netflix on September 21, 2023.

It contained 12 episodes in total and ended with Ohma coming out of his state in the hospital. After foiling an attempt on his life, he insists he will continue to fight despite Mr. Yamashita telling him that his corporation is withdrawing. As he shrugs off Mr. Yamashita, he pukes up a lot of blood and hopes that he can make it through the next three rounds. Things are not looking good.

When is season 2 part 2 coming?

The next installment of Kengan Ashura is heading to Netflix in August of 2024, almost a full year after season 2 part 1. The channel released a trailer to show us the types of fights we can expect in part two.

It appears that the original cast is all still on board for season 2 part 2, with Tatsuhisa Suzuki returning as Tokita Ohma. Here are the returning cast as we know so far:

Kazuo Yamashita voiced by Chō Setsuna

Agito Kanō voiced by Akio Ōtsuka

Hajime Hanafusa voiced by Akira Ishida

Yoshinari Karo voiced by Atsushi Ono

Adam Dudley voiced by Chado Horii

Ren Nikaidō voiced by Chiharu Sawashiro

Kiryū voiced by Daisuke Namikawa

Rei Mikazuchi voiced by Daisuke Ono

The upcoming installment will conclude Tokita Ohma’s story, and many feel like things are not looking good for the young fighter. There is hope we will see him again after this season concludes, given that the recent crossover film special Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura ended inconclusively. Then there is always the sequel manga, Kengan Omega, which could be up for an adaptation, thus continuing Tokita Ohma’s story.

