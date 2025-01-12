Ken Urker Talks Regrets Over Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Pregnancy Timing in Life After Lockup Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for season 2 of Life After Lockup dropped on Monday, January 6, and we are already on the edge of our seats. Hopefully, you’ve been keeping up with the drama surrounding Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ryan Anderson, and Ken Urker, but in case you haven’t, sit tight because it’s about to be a wild ride.

In the season 2 sneak peek, Blanchard and Urker are talking about their new baby girl, Aurora Raina Urker, who the couple announced the arrival of on January 1 on Urker’s Instagram page. “Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all ?,” He wrote in the caption.

Previously, there were some questions surrounding who the father of Blanchard’s child was because she was still married to Anderson when she announced that she was pregnant. However, she put those rumors to rest when she took to her Instagram page on November 5, sharing a screenshot of the paternity test results stating that Urker was the father, per TV Insider. The Instagram post has since been removed, but the season 2 trailer of Life After Lockup shows the couple doing a paternity test. “The test is less for the public and more for Ryan to say ‘Hey dude, you’re not the father, accept it and move on,'” Blanchard said in the trailer.

While it’s been stated that Urker is the father of Blanchard’s child, the law in the state of Louisiana says that if a baby is conceived within a marriage, the husband is the presumed father of that child. This made things complicated for Blanchard because she and Anderson were still in the middle of a divorce when she got pregnant with Urker’s baby. In the trailer, Urker is now opening up about his regrets over Blanchard’s divorce from her ex-husband, Anderson, stating, “I wish that she had gotten through this divorce process before this happened.” Whether or not Urker or Anderson’s name was on the birth certificate, we’re not sure, but I guess you’ll have to find out what happened when you watch the new season of Life After Lockup!

Where to watch Life After Lockup Season 1

Fans can get ready for season 2 by watching season 1 of Life After Lockup on Sling, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video.

When does Life After Lockup Season 2 premiere?

Life After Lockup Season 2 will premiere on Lifetime on Monday, March 10 at 9/8c. Fans will also be able to watch season 2 on Sling, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video.

