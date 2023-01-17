Kathryn Hahn Confirms ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Will Have Songs

Who called it? The Mary Sue, that’s who! Last month, we speculated that Marvel’s upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos might be a musical. Now, Kathryn Hahn has confirmed that the series will indeed have a musical element.

During the Television Critics Association winter press tour, TVLine asked Hahn for an update on Coven of Chaos, which starts filming this month. “Who knows, there may be a little song here or there, but no one is saying anything about that,” Hahn said. “Certainly not me!”

Hahn also told TVLine that she’s excited about Agatha’s costume and nails in the upcoming series. “They’re fabulous,” she said.

Speculation about songs in Coven of Chaos first began when Broadway star Patti LuPone joined the cast in December. LuPone, who has starred in musicals like Evita and Company, has a legendary singing voice. Plus, music played a significant part in WandaVision, with Hahn’s song “Agatha All Along” winning a Creative Arts Emmy for Best Original Music and Lyrics.

So what could the songs in Agatha: Coven of Chaos be about? Right now, we can only continue to speculate, but the show’s star-studded cast guarantees that it’s going to be a lot of fun.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is going to be a wild ride

Although we don’t know the plot of Agatha: Coven of Chaos yet, we can put together a rough picture based on where WandaVision left off and what we know about the spinoff’s casting so far.

At the end of WandaVision, Agatha failed in her attempt to steal Wanda’s power, and Wanda transformed into the Scarlet Witch. To punish Agatha for tormenting Wanda and her children, Wanda trapped Agatha in her sitcom persona, Agnes. As Agnes, Agatha was forced to play out sitcom scenarios forever—conscious, but with no control over her body.

Emma Caulfield-Ford, who played Dottie in WandaVision, and Debra Jo Rupp, who played Mrs. Hart, have both joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which likely means that the series will pick up where WandaVision left off.

Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia have also joined the cast, possibly playing witches.

A coven of singing witches? I need this in my life right now. We may not have to wait too long—Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently slated for a winter 2023 release, although nothing is set in stone.

(featured image: Disney+)

