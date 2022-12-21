Wait, Is ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Going To Be a Musical?!

The news about Marvel’s upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos just keeps getting better! Aubrey Plaza as a villain? Joe Locke as (maybe) Billy Kaplan, a.k.a. Wiccan? A rumored cameo from Elizabeth Olsen, the Scarlet Witch herself? And now Patti LuPone—Broadway legend and Yellow Diamond from Steven Universe—has joined the cast, too?

A Broadway singer in a show about witches! That’s cool. Wait, does that mean Agatha: Coven of Chaos is going to have musical numbers in it?

I mean, think about it. One of the most explosively popular scenes in WandaVision featured Agatha (Kathryn Hahn)’s song “Agatha All Along,” written by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. You know, that sequence where they show a montage of Agatha’s shenanigans throughout the show while a male sings, “Who’s been messing up everything?” and Hahn sings, “It was Agatha all along!” and I’m sitting on my couch screaming and dying because I love it so much? You remember that part, right? That song won an Emmy.

Then there was the constantly changing opening theme in WandaVision, also written by Lopez and Anderson-Lopez. The theme song changed to match each episode, going from a ’50s bop to a ’90s alt-rock track sung by Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill. Lopez and Anderson-Lopez incorporated an unsettling tritone called the Devil’s Interval into the theme, and once you recognize it, you can hear it in every single iteration of the song—and again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when Strange decides to go to Wanda for help.

The point is, music was actually a really significant part of WandaVision. It’s very likely that Agatha: Coven of Chaos will pick up right where WandaVision left off, considering that Emma Caulfield Ford is reprising her role as Dottie, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the series ties into WandaVision thematically. Plus, “Agatha All Along” is such a banger! Marvel would have to be ensorcelled by some dark magic not to tap into that energy again.

I know Patti LuPone doesn’t sing in every single thing she does. But can you imagine a Marvel musical about witches with LuPone letting loose? Can you imagine it? Who knows if it’ll happen, but we can still dream about the possibilities.

