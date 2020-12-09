The first look at Kate Bishop’s iconic purple outfit has fans very excited about the upcoming Hawkeye show on Disney+. For fans of the Matt Fraction & David Aja Omnibus series, every new picture we get out of the Hawkeye set is another step closer to that run in the series, and honestly? Good.

Created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung in 2005, Bishop eventually took on the mantle of Hawkeye, and with most of the original Avengers gone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (sadly), there needs to be new blood to keep our heroes going, and the addition of Kate Bishop is a right step. But much like all our heroes, Bishop has a signature look that fans easily recognize as hers, and now we’ve gotten a glimpse of it as the cast was caught filming on the streets of New York City.

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner seen on the set of #Hawkeye on the Lower East Side, New York#Marvel #DisneyPlus She’s in the Kate Bishop outfit 🏹 4 MQ Photos. pic.twitter.com/PWFXUJGGAW — XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) December 8, 2020

Her superhero costume being bright purple also gives fans of the Hawkeye from the comics joy because Clint Barton himself is dressed in purple frequently, something that the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn’t really play into. So, to see Kate taking on the bright purple looks is incredibly fun!

The pictures come after about a week of set photos coming in, and one thing is clear: The internet (and myself) is ready to die for Kate Bishop.

Kate Bishop and Lucky: a very cute thread🥺 pic.twitter.com/b9xMBNRTtb — Marvel X-mas🎄 (@MarvelCrave) December 3, 2020

CLINT? NAH IM HERE FOR KATE BISHOP AND LUCKY THE PIZZA DOG pic.twitter.com/sOz0x4UTGd — ken (@wandaslizzie) December 3, 2020

mcu kate bishop having a comic accurate t-shirt to hawkeye (2012) is something that can be so personal pic.twitter.com/Ow57xJPLTd — alex (@loventhunders) December 7, 2020

Hailee as Kate Bishop a very necessary thread pic.twitter.com/ffWQmcv2fU — • Marinara • (@SoonSteinfeld1) December 5, 2020

i believe in hailee steinfeld as kate bishop supremacy pic.twitter.com/W4ptCAY0k9 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) December 8, 2020

Kate Bishop & Clint Barton 🏹 #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/Zv898iC3Tj — Updates Hailee Steinfeld Brasil (@updatesteinfeld) December 7, 2020

sorry not sorry for the hawkeye spam. the fraction/aja run was the first comic series i fell in love with + sparked my obsession with comics. my partner calls me kate. kate was the 1st cosplay i ever attempted. to see this series come to life is a dream + i am emotional 💜🏹 pic.twitter.com/ZZaHKlGwfe — Katie-Kate 💜 (@mspennycrumb) December 9, 2020

The more pictures we get of Lucky the Pizza Dog and Katie-Kate Bishop, the better.

I’ll be completely honest: This was the show I probably cared the least about in the Marvel Disney+ lineup, but then suddenly, we got an influx of content surrounding Kate Bishop, and my interest is now completely captured by her and her whatever journey is going to be. I’m here for Kate Bishop and not afraid to admit it.

