‘Marvel Zombies’ Has Found the Perfect Main Character

Marvel Zombies is coming soon, and it promises to be a great deal more gruesome than your average Marvel animated series. After giving us a taste (pun unintended) of the concept in What If…? season one, Marvel Studios are bringing the zombies back for much more with a four-episode series in 2024.

The show will be R-rated, and the creators seem keen to push the envelope on how much gore they can present … so perhaps it may come as a surprise as to who the reported main character of the show is. It’s only Marvel’s sunniest superpowered teen, Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms Marvel! Honestly, the juxtaposition is kind of perfect.

Iman Vellani has confirmed her Marvel Zombies involvement

Kamala is played in the MCU by Marvel superfan Iman Vellani, and she confirmed her involvement with Marvel Zombies to The Direct in an interview.

First of all, she indicated that the show was almost finished, saying, “We’ve done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun,” and then she explained Kamala’s main role in the series:

“…there are a lot of cool characters in the ‘Marvel Zombies’ show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it’s like, ‘She’s basically the Frodo of the story.’ And I was like, ‘That’s amazing.’”

That’s not all she had to say about the plot, which we don’t know much about so far beyond “zombies!” She went on,

“And I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And, yes, they’re only the voices, and I don’t get to hear their voices in real-time. But just, it’s my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it’s just animation, is so special in a lot of ways.”

Kamala Khan’s co-stars

And we know already who those “cool people” are. According to the first look at Marvel Zombies, Kamala will seemingly be teaming with an extremely interesting lineup of characters. The other non-zombies in the show will reportedly be Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Jimmy Woo, Shang-Chi, Katy, Death Dealer, and Red Guardian. They’ll be using their zombie-fighting skills against some of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe, which unfortunately includes Kamala’s hero Captain Marvel. Looks like we might be in for a tragic Marvel vs. Marvel fight.

While we know that Vellani will be reprising her role, there’s been no announcement yet about any other MCU actors joining the project. However, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu did tweet a zombie emoji the day after Marvel Zombies was showcased at San Diego Comic-Con, indicating that he might be in it, too—especially since the official Disney Plus account responded to him.

So Marvel Zombies is looking very interesting right now. And it also seems that Kamala Khan will be a mainstay of the Marvel Universe for a long time to come. Hooray!

(featured image: Disney+)

