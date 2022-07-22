SDCC 2022 Gave Us a Look at Yelena Belova, Kate Bishop, Shang-Chi, and more in ‘Marvel Zombies’

Disney+’s Marvel Zombies series brings us into the world of Marvel where some of our favorite heroes are teaming up to take on the ever-spreading zombie disease. It’s meant to follow up the What If…? episode that also had our heroes dealing with the zombie apocalypse (where Peter Parker went back to his video documenting ways). At the Marvel animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, we got some more information about the series, including who we’ll see as part of the team, and wait, I’m sorry, is that ZOMBIE FIGHTER JIMMY WOO?

In a picture released by Marvel’s Rachel Paige, we get to see some of the team all lined up together, and yes, I did instantly scream at Yelena Belova in her zombie-fighting outfit. The team is filled with Avengers and their friends alike taking on the apocalypse and … Zombie Wanda is back in action!

nothing else matters to me other than zombie fighting JIMMY WOO pic.twitter.com/aY9NNCvEhT — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) July 22, 2022

Zombie hunters and zombie … superheroes?

We also got some more information about what Zombies we’ll see in the series and why, yes, this is going to hurt, given who we know is on the team now, because it seems as if everyone has a bit of a counterpart in zombie form. Kate Bishop having to fight off Zombie Hawkeye? Kamala fighting Captain Marvel? OUCH.

But also, there’s more of Zombie Wanda. In the zombie episode of What If…?, we saw just how dangerous she was in her zombie form and the uncontrollable power that she had, and so, to see this team take her on is going to be fascinating.

Jimmy Woo, Yelena, Kate Bishop, Red Dragon, Shang Chi, Katy, Death Dealer, Kamala Khan are among heroes of Marvel Zombies. #SDCC — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 22, 2022

There was also footage of Ikaris as a half zombie, half human because he can’t fully be a zombie, thanks to his status as an Eternal.

Much like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, though, we have a bit of a wait until we’ll see Marvel Zombies on Disney+. The series is set to release sometime in 2024, and until then, we can have all the theories about how Kate and Yelena will handle working alongside the Red Guardian or how Jimmy Woo will fit into the team all we want, because this looks amazing!

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]