The 2024 presidential elections are intensely consequential. Vice President Kamala Harris hammered down on what exactly is at stake if Donald Trump wins the election.

In a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Harris reminded Democrat voters about the dangers of a Trump victory. She played clips of Trump, which showed his divisive views. Trump claimed that “the worst people are the enemy from within.” He refers to these people as the “radical left lunatics” and implied violence against them should he win.

To those claims, Harris responded that Donald Trump is “increasingly unstable and unhinged.” She elaborated that Trump will mobilize the military to silence his critics. Harris claimed that Trump will go after journalists for writing stories that he doesn’t agree with. She includes election officials who refuse to rig the election for Trump. It’s a dreary picture Harris painted, but not unfounded—given that these are threats that came out of Trump’s mouth.

.@KamalaHarris let Trump make his own case against himself at her rally in Erie, PA last night. “Please roll the clip” as she shows the audience his recent remarks in which he said he would deploy the national guard or U.S. military AGAINST AMERICAN CITIZENS. This is BRILLIANT. pic.twitter.com/hzvEozkKjs — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) October 15, 2024

In fact, former President Donald Trump was and is still known for bending narratives for his benefit. Trump has also suggested military action against journalists and has repeatedly denied the results of the 2020 US election. Harris’ callout to Trump wasn’t an insult, but part of what she believes to be a risk for America. She fears that Trump wants unchecked power—essentially to turn America into a totalitarian state.

Trump claims his medical record is “flawless” without proof

This is chilling stuff. — Sharpeslass (@TheHaplessFan) October 15, 2024

Trump pushed back against Harris’ allegations on his Truth Social account. The former president claimed that he has “put out more medical exams than any other president in history and ACED two cognitive exams.” He claimed that he’s “healthier” than “Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially Kamala.” Despite these claims, Trump, as of October 15, 2024, has yet to release his own medical records to prove his claims on social media.

In a later post, Trump also used the opportunity to say that Harris’ medical reports were “not good.” He cites that the Vice President has urticaria, allergic conjunctivitis, and allergic rhinitis. Trump exaggerated Harris’ conditions as if they were deadly diseases. These are merely allergic reactions that do not affect Harris’ ability to serve as president, should she win the race.

