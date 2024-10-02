‘We have ‘leaders’ who have no idea how to lead!’: Donald Trump too busy fuming over Kamala Harris to realize his hypocrisy

Former President Donald Trump was caught fuming on Twitter over a photo of Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump believes her photo was “staged.”

Recommended Videos

This small rant was just among the lies Trump spouted about the Biden-Harris administration’s response to Hurricane Helene. On Twitter, Trump tweeted that the photo was “Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing.” He added, “Under this Administration, Americans always come last, because we have “leaders” who have no idea how to lead!”

Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing. You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work! Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in… https://t.co/HzDpJO6XOa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump himself has been caught taking credit for the Biden-Harris administration’s work over Hurricane Helene. Trump claims he spoke to Elon Musk about setting up Starlink satellite systems in affected areas. “We want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever, and Elon will always come through.”

Before Trump was even allegedly in talks with Musk, FEMA released a statement dated earlier than Trump’s claims. 40 Starlink satellite systems were already available in North Carolina, and an additional 140 satellites are being shipped for communications infrastructure restoration.

Trump’s peddles fake news

What Trump has successfully done was muddy essential information among citizens to boost his campaign and smear his opponents. Trump claimed that President Joe Biden has been unreachable. Trump said in his speech in Georgia that the governor “has been calling the President, hasn’t been able to get him.” This is false, since Governor Brian Kemp has been in communication with President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump is a liar.



I’m working with governors and local officials to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/N2rzfFEftV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 1, 2024

Trump capitalized on a disastrous hurricane to enrage people against their government. What Trump did was deliver false information to people who didn’t have access to basic necessities. At the same time, he conveniently positioned himself as a benevolent actor to these people who are in desperate need of aid. It couldn’t get any more self-serving than that.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy