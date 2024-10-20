Kamala Harris mercilessly calls out Bret Baier’s lies about ‘the enemy within’

Kamala Harris just can’t stop wiping the floor with the most pathetic and controversial men in politics. Her latest victim is Bret Baier, who tried to peddle “the enemy within” conspiracy nonsense—Trump claims the American left could pose a potential threat on Election Day, conveniently forgetting what happened on January 6, 2021—but got shut down mercilessly.

As reported by The New York Times, Kamala Harris got an unexpected debate on October 16, though not with Trump, but with Bret Baier himself. If you aren’t already familiar, Baier is the host of one of the worst shows on TV: Special Report with Bret Baier, which does news “analysis” and sometimes hosts people of importance, like presidential candidates.

During the debate, Baier unleashed a torrent of fascist conspiracy theories and all-around bigotry onto Harris, pressing her on topics like gender-transition surgery, the death of a 12-year-old Texan girl allegedly killed by Venezuelan immigrants—one of Trump’s frequent racist talking points—and so on. Now, this is all pretty much a stock standard exchange for Fox News, one of the biggest pundits of fascism on the planet. They regularly spew misinformation and go to bat for Trump all the time.

Baier’s debate with Harris was filled with gross disrespect, as he kept interrupting her and didn’t give her a chance to reply. However, it was Harris who won the fight at the end. According to Newsweek, the presidential candidate showed up late to film the interview, giving Baier and his crew very little time to prepare. This led to a fairly tense exchange with Harris mopping the floor with Baier, despite his constant disrespect. Harris shot back with “I’m not finished, I’m not finished” when Baier made up lies about the Biden administration’s handling of immigration.

Baier also intentionally left out clips of Trump saying he’d use military force against all of his opponents, part of his solution to his outlandish “the enemy within” rhetoric, which was then skewered mercilessly on social media. As Harris said during the interview:

“You and I both know that he has talked about turning the American military on the American people. He has talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protests, he has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him. This is a democracy, and in a democracy, the President of the United States, in the United States of America, should be willing to be able to handle criticism without saying he’d lock people up for doing it. This is what is at stake.”

WOW — Kamala Harris forcefully calls out Bret Baier for playing a deceptive clip whitewashing Trump's comments about "the enemy within" pic.twitter.com/JmIwSQXVjv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2024

Given Kamala’s performance in the Trump debates, along with her repeated smackdown of Republicans like Baier across the board, she looks well-positioned in this race and probably has a fair shot of winning. Hopefully.

