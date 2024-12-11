‘Nepotism and corruption’: Trump allegedly wants his daughter-in-law to replace Marco Rubio as Florida’s senator

If the president elect has things his way, there may be another Trump taking office.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump had a private meeting with Florida governor Ron DeSantis, pressing his political rival to name his daughter-in-law Laura Trump to fill Marco Rubio’s Senate seat. Rubio is now expected to vacate the seat considering his nomination for Secretary of State in Trump’s Cabinet. Laura Trump is married to Trump’s second son Eric Trump, and served as the co-chair for the RNC in 2024.

President of the Project Liberal PAC Joshua Reed Eakle was quick to criticize the potential appointment, saying that the decision smacks of “nepotism and corruption” on X.

This is just flagrant nepotism and corruption.



Will the people of Florida even care?

Laura Trump’s potential nomination drew similar criticism from across the isle, with Republicans Against Trump lambasting the decision, implying that the former RNC chair is not qualified to serve in the Senate.

NEW: Donald Trump is lobbying Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to fill Marco Rubio's seat, the Wall Street Jurnal reports

What are Lara Trump's qualifications for the job?



What are Lara Trump's qualifications for the job? pic.twitter.com/YbQhniw8Xf — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 10, 2024

This isn’t the first time that Donald Trump has attempted to install a family member into a position in the government. Trump recently announced his decision to appoint his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father Charles Kushner to serve as the ambassador to France. In 2005, Kushner was sentenced to jail for tax fraud and witness tampering, but was controversially pardoned by Trump during his first term in office. Trump also installed his daughter Ivanka Trump to the position of senior advisor during his first term, but Ivanka Trump has stated that she won’t be returning to politics when he father takes office once more. Laura Trump’s husband Eric Trump also plays a significant role in his father’s political career, having served as a campaign advisor and vice president of the Trump organization.

When asked about the potential nomination for Senate, Laura Trump told interviewers the she would “seriously consider” taking the position. “If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like,” she continued, ” but yeah, I would 100% consider it.” Laura Trump’s potential nomination drew praise from Trump’s supporters. Maye Musk, the mother of Elon Musk, took to X to announce her approval of Laura Trump, saying “The Senate is an old man’s club. We desperately need a smart, young, outspoken woman who will reveal their secrets.”

The Senate is an old man's club. We desperately need a smart, young, outspoken woman who will reveal their secrets.

"Also, I'm not a political expert" she concluded.

“Also, I’m not a political expert” she concluded. Like Musk, Laura Trump’s lack of relevant political experience is a sticking point for her detractors. While she is not completely green to politics, her position as RNC co-chair does not a Senate qualification make. Before entering the political sphere, Laura Trump was a personal trainer, a television producer, and – very briefly – a country music singer.

Lack of qualifications hasn’t stopped Donald Trump from awarding positions in his administration yet. Trump recently appointed financier and erotic-art collector John Phelan to serve as the Secretary of Navy, despite Phelan’s total lack of military experience. Trump has also tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a notable spreader of baseless health-related conspiracy theories, to serve as the Secretary to the Department of Health – though Nobel Prize laureates are now begging Senate not to confirm RFK Jr.’s notation. Given Trump’s penchant for regarding loyalty, and not relevant experience, to be most important qualification for work within his administration, it’s likely that Laura Trump will not be the last recipient of her father-in-law’s nepotistic favor.

