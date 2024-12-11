‘It was a metaphor!’: A Fox News host grossly comments on Jill Biden’s body language

The imaginations of Fox News hosts went wild on viral photos between First Lady Jill Biden and incoming President Trump. Despite their political differences, the First Lady and Trump looked amicable in the photos taken at Notre Dame, Paris.

Recommended Videos

According to the Huffington Post, the hosts of Fox News concluded that even President Joe Biden’s First Lady wasn’t immune to Trump’s charms. Host Harris Faulkner asserted that the First Lady was attracted to Trump’s power. Faulkner claimed, “So she’s gravitating toward power. The shiniest object in the room at that moment, the one with really good lighting, is Donald Trump.” Larry Kudlow, a fellow host, had an inappropriate thought to add. He said, “This fondness of power is what I metaphorically call, heavy-duty petting.” Kudlow earlier accused the First Lady of “flirting” with Trump in the photos.

Faulkner chimed, “Oh, it was a metaphor!” The other hosts laughed at Kudlow’s scandalous jab. It seems even the hosts have a difficult time believing that Kudlow meant the “heavy-petting” comment as a metaphor. After all, they were laughing about it on cable television like an inside joke. It’s an implicit part of the First Lady’s duty to be cordial toward world leaders and other U.S. politicians. These Fox News hosts had to stretch their imaginations to conclude and joke about such crass scenarios.

Conspiracies with the red suit

Needless to say, these Fox News hosts were thrilled to air their salacious fictions about the First Lady and Donald Trump on live television. Carley Shimkus, one of the hosts, brought up how the First Lady wore a red suit during election day and when Trump visited the White House. Kudlow took this as a sign that the First Lady voted for Donald Trump instead of her husband’s vice president, Kamala Harris. What may be fun comments to these hosts are clearly disrespectful to Jill Biden and, arguably, Melania Trump. Needless to say, odd fantasies about public figures are best kept out of cable television.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy