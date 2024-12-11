‘We’re so screwed’: Trump’s Ambassador to Mexico pick isn’t impressing the internet

Trump’s pick for ambassador to Mexico adds insult to tariff-injury.

Trump is reportedly considering Kari Lake, a TV anchor and twice-failed Arizona GOP candidate, to be his ambassador for Mexico. Lake rose to political prominence during her disastrous 2022 run for Arizona governor when she, like her presidential candidate of choice, refused to concede defeat. She tried for political office again by campaigning against Democratic nominee Ruben Gallego, only to be defeated once more.

The news of Lake’s potential nomination was met with a bipartisan groan from across the internet, with Republicans Against Trump saying “we are so screwed” on X.

Holy sh*t. Kari Lake is a leading contender for the nomination as Donald Trump’s ambassador to Mexico, Semafor reports.



We’re so screwed pic.twitter.com/v0uJE8U7LG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 9, 2024

Every pick is proving he hates this country ??‍♂️ — Ash'Ley Rushin (@rushgotjokes) December 9, 2024

Lake’s nomination, if confirmed, would be an exceedingly unwise choice. Lake attempted to kickstart her political career by marketing herself as an ersatz version of Donald Trump, mimicking his bombastic rhetoric and hardline policies on immigration and the U.S. border. During her debate against Democratic nominee Ruben Gallego, she frequently interrupted her opponent, a move straight out of the Trump playbook.

@LeonKrauze – Is Kari Lake a possible ambassador to Mexico? – This is no bueno – she would mess it all up –much more. — ? ℙ. (@IAm_THEPaulina) December 9, 2024

Other users said that Lake’s nomination was simply another act in an ongoing Republican clown show. Trump’s cabinet nominations have been plagued by controversy. Florida representative Matt Gaetz withdrew from his nomination for Attorney General amid allegations of sex trafficking, and Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth is embroiled in similar assault allegations. Trump has also drawn fire for nominating vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and T.V. physician Dr. Oz for positions in public health.

????? show indeed — George Crawford (@GeorgeCrawIN) December 9, 2024

What an insult to Mexico! But their President can handle it. — Wolves take no prisoners! (@KadeskyA) December 9, 2024

A former Mexican diplomat reportedly said that Kari Lake “would make John Gavin look like Mother Theresa of Calcutta in comparison.” John Gavin served as the U.S. ambassador to Mexico during Reagan’s presidency, and his tenure saw an escalation of the “War On Drugs” which led to increased tension between the two nations. Lake has copied Trump’s war-like rhetoric surround the situation at the United States’ southern border, calling the influx of migrants an “invasion.” Lake also has no diplomatic experience.

As this X user points out, Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum is well equipped to defend her nation against Trump and his hawkish cabinet. When confronted with the prospect of Trump’s severe tariffs, Sheinbaum was quick to respond that she would be be prepared to economically retaliate. “”One tariff will follow another in response and so on,” she said. She has also warned Trump that his tariffs will likely cause widespread inflation, to the detriment of both nations.

Kari Lake represents the worst of the nation’s politicians. This is her prize for losing and losing without grace? — CAC (@Daisyandboy) December 9, 2024

Sadly, Lake isn’t the only U.S. politician to be rewarded for being a sore loser. Donald Trump based his entire 2o24 presidential campaign around his own sore losership, all the while spreading lies that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.

Embarrassing. Nobody wants her governing or representing them, period.



She's a phony sinclair news reporter pretending to understand politics. — Jeremy S. (@Jeremyjack3333) December 9, 2024

Lake is indeed highly unqualified to hold a position as a U.S. ambassador, and she won’t be the only one. Donald Trump recently announced his decision to appoint Charles Kusher, father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as the U.S. ambassador to France. Kushner worked in real estate before he was sentenced to prison in 2005 for witness tampering and tax evasion. He orchestrated a blackmail plot against his own brother-in-law, one that then-prosecuting attorney Chris Christie called “loathsome,” and was subsequently pardoned by Trump during the latter’s first term in office. Like Lake, Kushner has zero experience in diplomacy. When it comes to a position on Trump’s cabinet, no experience is necessary.

