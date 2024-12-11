‘Unsustainable:’ GOP Rep announces intent to cut social services budget, and the internet isn’t having it

Rep. Mark Alford has rediscovered why Social Security is called the “Third Rail” in U.S. politics.

In an interview with Fox News, GOP representative Mark Alford tackled the thorny issue of the national debt, calling the America’s near $36 trillion deficit “unsustainable.” He then went on to tout his party’s plan to ameliorate the issue, by slashing social security and Medicare benefits for the average American.

Our national debt has hit almost $36 trillion, and we're spending more on interest than on our entire defense budget.



This is unsustainable—we must restore fiscal responsibility to secure our future. pic.twitter.com/gmh4usJcAi — Rep. Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) December 10, 2024

Alford’s statements mirror those of Department of Government Efficiency co-chairs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who have said that they intend to cut trillions of dollars from the federal budget. While Musk and Ramaswamy are optimistic about their plans, they are likely to run into serious hurdles turning those plans into a reality. Over half of the U.S. government’s spending budget is mandatory, and cannot simply be slashed. If Musk and Ramaswamy’s intention to cut $2 trillion from the federal budget comes to pass, they will reduce the entire budget for Medicare and social security by nearly a third. For Americans who depend on those benefits to survive, that reality will certainly be “unsustainable.” The internet wasn’t happy with Alford’s statements, and the Third Rail was quick to administer its shock.

Keep your damn hands off Social Security, or be prepared to pay every American back what they contributed plus interest. — Kerry Halvarson (@KMHalvarson) December 10, 2024

American citizens, including members of Congress, all collectively pay into Social Security. Unlike many members of Congress, whose power and position allows them to tap into multiple income streams from corporate stocks to lobbyists in order to secure their retirement, most U.S. citizens don’t have that luxury. Should Congress decide to slash the Social Security budget, their lived will remain relatively unchanged, not so for the rest of America.

Under Trump administration rule, Social Security and Medicare cuts will only compound upon the financial woes in store for the average American. According to an analysis performed by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, Trump’s tax plan will give tax breaks to America’s wealthiest 5% of earners while the remaining 95% are left to foot the bill. The bottom 20% of earners will see the highest rise in income tax percentage. Trump’s tariff plan spells similar economic doom, and many nationwide chains have told consumers to brace for price hikes on a variety of goods. Couple that with massive, inflation inducing price tag of Trump’s “mass deportation” plan and the devastating effect it will have across American industries that depend upon migrant work, and a grim economic future is close at hand.

You should make the billionaires and millionaires of America pay their taxes at the same rates the rest of us do. — Liz Beth (@TheLizbeth10) December 10, 2024

Trump added $7.8 trillion to the debt. How much do you think his dumbass will increase it this time? pic.twitter.com/nVreYx8ASW — . (@Koja210) December 10, 2024

It’s true. According to a report from ProPublica, Trump saw a $7.8 trillion increase to the nation debt while he was in office. Trump has declared himself the “King of Debt” on the campaign trail, and claimed that debt is what he leveraged to make his fortune. Despite his self-appointed title, Trump promised to lower the national debt, but instead proved that his namesake was well-deserved. According to the report, Trump is responsible for the “third-biggest deficit increase of any president.” With a record like that, it’s a wonder what Mark Alford sees in the man.

Alford’s interview proves his support for Trump is far from his only bad idea. Alford also suggested increasing the retirement age, a stance supported by the Heritage Foundation, the GOP think tank responsible for penning Project 2025.

"We can move the retirement age back."



Republican Rep. Mark Alford suggested Monday that Medicare and Social Security are on the table when it comes to accomplishing the DOGE goal of cutting $2 trillion from the federal budget. pic.twitter.com/F5R5UDG5A8 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 10, 2024

Mark Alford and his ilk intend to subject Americans to a dubious economic experiment, one that is certain to cause suffering for all involved.

