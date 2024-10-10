The internet has been apologetic to Justin Bieber after Sean Diddy Combs’ arrest. Several unsettling clips of Bieber’s interactions with Diddy resurfaced. Online speculators believe that Bieber was among Diddy’s victims.

Diddy spent time with Justin Bieber for 48 hours on November 10, 2009. The rapper confessed that he had custody of 15-year-old Bieber for 48 hours. He hung out with Bieber and jokingly “gifted” him a Lamborghini. “You seen the movie 48 Hours? Right now, he’s having 48 hours with Diddy.” Despite the gag in this video, Diddy claimed that they “couldn’t disclose” the activities they’d have for the next 48 hours.

During the earlier part of his career, Bieber closely worked with Diddy. Their close association worried social media users, given that Bieber was only a minor when he worked with Diddy. People’s suspicions were further raised after the disturbing interview from Jimmy Kimmel Live! 2011 re-emerged.

In the interview, Diddy warned Justin to stay silent about their activities. He told Kimmel, “He had the Lamborghini for a day or two, and he got access to the house. And he knows better than be talkin’ about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television.” Puff Daddy was Diddy’s stage name, which he later changed to P. Diddy in 2001.

Did Diddy threaten Justin?

Justin looks like a hostage — MsPanda007? (@MsPanda007) March 27, 2024

The Jimmy Kimmel interview no longer passes off as playful banter to those who’ve read about Diddy’s alleged crimes. Despite that, Bieber continued a professional relationship with the disgraced rapper in later years. He featured and co-wrote Diddy’s song “Moments” in 2023.

Justin Bieber hasn’t commented on the online theories people made about his relationship with Diddy. Additionally, he hasn’t spoken up in defense of Diddy amidst the latter’s court trial. Insofar as internet sleuthing goes, only time will tell if these theories hold weight.

