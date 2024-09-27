‘Diddy tapes about to end a lot of careers’: People online are speculating just who the P. Diddy Tapes might ruin

In the industry since 1990, P. Diddy, aka Sean Combs, has had just over 30 years to climb the heights of Hollywood through his business ventures, networking and “freak offs.” Over the past few months, as more has come about the music mogul, the internet sleuths have been compiling their own evidence linking certain popular faces to the Diddy files.

These Diddy tapes about to end a lot of careers ? — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 22, 2024

Daily Loud isn’t the only Twitter user concluding that Hollywood is about to bust with the number of celebrities that could be complicit in this case. Over 30 years of paparazzi, publicity stunts, and shocking interviews from stars across genres and mediums have mentioned their affinity for a P. Diddy party. Now, their admissions could be turned against them in court.

In other news, this Diddy thing is gonna take hundreds of big celebs down. We’ll be left listening to Celine Dion and Mango Groove. ?❤️ — Rory Petzer (@RoryPetzer) September 23, 2024

Among the many dragged into the conversation are Ashton Kutcher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Beiber, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Ne-Yo, Kim Porter, Naomi Campbell, The Kardashian Clan, and Usher, which is just scratching the surface. Some internet sleuths are digging even further into the past, looking at old interviews with Tupac and speculating that he was trying to warn the public. The same goes for Rosie O’Donnell in an interview with TLC.

Tupac warned us about P Diddy



pic.twitter.com/A9djGdk74n — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) September 22, 2024

As the indictment heats up, photos from other soirees hosted by Diddy are resurfacing, including those from a “White Party,” where cliques of unlikely acquaintances are rounded up for photos clad in all-white attire. In other photos, scantily dressed women are straddling each other.

back in 2000 when Rosie O’Donnell shaded Diddy and predicted him going to jail while TLC busted out laughing! ? pic.twitter.com/r7RrsheWij — ???????????? (@TheTLCVault) September 23, 2024

On top of the sex trafficking and racketeering charges brought against Diddy, some remember the night when JLo and P. Diddy were arrested in association with a shooting at a nightclub in New York City. The incident, at the time, was easily washed away from JLo’s image when she walked the carpet in her green Versace dress, which infamously created the need for today’s Google Image search. And with the incitement of one shooting, could there be more possible shootings linked to Diddy?

In a newly released song, Eminem alleges that Diddy may have more to do with Tupac and Biggie’s deaths than we were previously led to believe. As for Reddit users, the popular forum website has been maintaining and working through this conspiracy for years.

"Diddy? I never even met the guy." pic.twitter.com/m4ljypnTfh — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) September 23, 2024

Then, as if it couldn’t get any worse, ex-President Donald Trump has three decades worth of photo evidence connecting the disgraced felon to the alleged disgraced felon. The more the internet digs, the more they find incriminating not just Diddy but everyone around him.

Diddy has been linked to the X owner himself, Elon Musk. Just after Diddy’s indictment was announced, numerous CEOs previously connected to the music mogul were seen resigning from their posts as if preparing for the worst yet to come.

? JUST IN: Diddy’s former bodyguard has revealed the mogul retained tapes of big politicians partaking in his infamous “freak off” parties, per Daily Mail



This is getting spicier every day.



The bodyguard says Diddy’s trial would very likely expose high-level officials and… pic.twitter.com/rRG2MJL2pv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 24, 2024

Worse, Diddy’s ex-bodyguard has alleged that should this case make it to trial, tapes acquired from Diddy’s multiple residences may point fingers at varying high-profile politicians who frequented these “freak offs.” Amongst the people who were speculated in attendance were the Clintons and, of course, Donald Trump. However, if Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial is anything to go off, these names may remain sealed in the courtroom.

As much as has already come to light, with 30 years under Diddy’s belt, there may be more still to uncover about his seedy underbelly and how far this case really goes. Similar to Weinstein, Epstein, and Maxwell, the people are active in anticipation for another monster to come to justice. Yet, will he face all his crimes, or will the elite protect their own once again?

