Singer Rihanna is under fire for sexualizing Justin Bieber when he was a minor.

With the recent controversy surrounding P. Diddy, several revelations have made their way into social media. Among the things that came to surface were inappropriate interactions and tweets that were directed to Justin Bieber, who was once close to P. Diddy. A notorious clip from 2012 of Pink kissing Bieber against his will during the American Music Awards recirculated online. He was just 18, and Pink was 33 at the time. It was unnerving, even if Justin was no longer a minor. After all, he expressed discomfort on stage.

The industry treated Justin Bieber so horribly pic.twitter.com/sW2ribo5eL — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 12, 2024 A small correction: He was 18, and Pink was 33. It doesn’t make anything better.

Pink wasn’t the only one who gave off creepy vibes to Justin. Online spectators also uncovered more clips of celebrities being too close for comfort around a teenage Justin Bieber. Interviewers had been brazen about asking him sexually charged questions, which was reminiscent of how Britney Spears was treated as a young woman in the music industry.

Even Rihanna had something sexual to say about Justin Bieber in 2010.

Justin Bieber just flashed me his abs in the middle of a restaurant! Wow! He actually had a lil 6 pack! Sexy,lol!#Beliebersplzdontkillme — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 16, 2010

It might read off as a silly joke, especially since Rihanna put a ‘lol’ at the end of the tweet. Nevertheless, it wasn’t an appropriate thing to say to a boy who was just sixteen years old at the time. There’s nothing normal about making comments about a sixteen-year-old’s abs when Rihanna herself was already 22 at the time.

The tweet itself is drawing ire from people who’ve found it. One user wrote, “A child shouldn’t be sexy to an adult.”

A child shouldn’t be sexy to an adult pic.twitter.com/bL2QfCgXol — samuel (@Rarelyyseen) September 24, 2024

Another wrote, “Y’all saying “delete” just shows you’re willing to let certain ppl slide, you truly don’t care.”

Y’all saying “delete” just shows you’re willing to let certain ppl slide, you truly don’t care ? — Holland Media (@HoIIandMedia) September 23, 2024

Another commented, “Bieber was 16.”

Bieber was 16 pic.twitter.com/kM66kMFklF — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) September 23, 2024

There are numerous comments like those above on the post, with several folks archiving the post in case Rihanna deletes it later.

There are many strange interactions Justin Bieber had with other celebrities. Most notably, people are now bringing up clips of Justin and P. Diddy back. Most have expressed sympathy over Justin, who looked fidgety in the clip.

Justin Bieber’s trauma or state of mind is his to speak on and not for us to speculate on. There are disturbing videos and comments that we now see in a different light, but it’s best to leave him be until Bieber himself is ready to talk.

