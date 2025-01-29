‘Just demean and deflect’: Trump’s press secretary slammed for dodging Americans’ questions about inflation

What did you expect to get from Karoline Leavitt, the new press secretary for Donald Trump? Did you expect her to be a straightforward, question-answering oracle that offers clear insights into the President’s forthcoming policies? No? How about a deft dodger of questions who blames everything on former President Joe Biden? You got that right; it’s the latter.

Everyone knows Trump’s tactics by now: just lie and blame the other guy. It’s a position he’s used every time he gets criticized about anything. Who’s at fault for the wildfires in California? Joe Biden! Who’s to blame for the economy? Immigrants! The list goes on and on. Leavitt, the youngest presidential press secretary ever at 27, has taken this mantra and ran with it.

In her first White House briefing, she sagely used Trump’s tactics in a way that must’ve made him very proud. She was asked about egg prices, how they’ve exploded recently and how Trump promised that one of the first things he would do when he took office was lower them.

“What specifically is he doing to lower those costs for Americans?,” a reporter asked. This is where the new dodge and blame game begins. She starts with a “really glad you brought that up,” and then immediately goes into attack mode. She said there was a lot of reporting out there putting the “onus on this White House” for the increased cost of eggs.

Just to be clear, this is not an answer to what the Commander-in-Chief is going to do to fix this problem. Her next statement? Another dig at Biden. “I would like to point out that in 2024,” when Joe Biden was president, “or in the Oval Office upstairs sleeping, I’m not sure,” she said, egg prices went up “65 percent.”

Wow how professional! She’s a chip off the old block! Just demean and deflect instead of answering a single question — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) January 28, 2025

Pretty good deflection right there. By the way, the increase of egg prices from December 2024 to last December was closer to 36.8 percent, per Forbes, but that’s not as interesting a number, apparently. Regardless, none of this is Trump’s fault, according to his MAGA cohorts. The question isn’t out of nowhere. Trump promised he would end the “inflation nightmare” and bring down prices “very quickly.”

How can he, though, when Biden presided over an economy that saw “bacon, groceries and gasoline” also go way up, according to Leavitt. It was Biden’s “inflationary policies” that got us into this mess, and gosh darn, Trump is trying so hard to fix that.

How can he fix things when, Leavitt said, Biden and the Department of Agriculture mass murdered more than “100 million chickens,” which led to a lack of chicken supply and consequently the egg supply. Is that true? Was Biden just out here killing chickens willy nilly? Not exactly.

Of course, this type of behavior is not being taken well. “Egg World Salad = Nothing has been done,” said one X user. Another called Leavitt an expert at gaslighting. Here’s another user saying what seems to be the reality of the whole thing: “blame every terrible thing Trump does on Biden.” The worst part is that literally no one is surprised. Is this how civilizations crumble?

While Leavitt is using this moment to rally for Brooke Rollins, Trump’s pick to lead the USDA, the hard truth is that this egg issue is going to be a thing for a while. We’re also going to have to get used to the White House press secretary not answering questions. Just remember the Trump motto: It’s all Biden’s fault.

