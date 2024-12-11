‘I won on groceries’: Trump’s grocery rant is just word salad

Hungry? Donald Trump has you covered. The president-elect ordered word salad for all in a bizarre grocery-themed rant while appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Trump: I won on groceries. Very simple word, groceries. Like almost, you know, who uses the word. I started using the word. The groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs.. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2024-12-08T18:05:34.234Z

“I won on groceries,” said Trump, apparently unaware that “groceries” aren’t something you can “win on” in the first place. Trump’s penchant for declaring himself a winner of non-contests is well known. In 2021, for instance, according to sportswriter Rick Reilly, Trump decided that he won a golf scramble that was never supposed to have a winner and demanded a trophy. They improvised with a flower vase. Reilly is also the author of Commander In Cheat: How Trump Cheats At Golf, a detailed account of all the game-breaking ends Trump goes to to declare himself a winner at all costs, both on and off the golf course.

It's true. In '08, Trump played a golf scramble w/ Clinton, Bloomberg + Giuliani. They lost. Trump decided he "won" the "low net individual". no such thing. demanded a trophy. they found a flower vase, tossed the buds, dried it and gave it to him. Don made a 12 minute speech. https://t.co/lYJ28VeDYh — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) April 13, 2021

“Very simple word, groceries” Trump continued during his Meet the Press interview. “Like almost, you know, who uses the word?” Umm … Trump does I guess? Just now? But in what context? That’s the part I’m still not sure about.

“I started using the word,” said Trump, as if “groceries” were “fetch” from Mean Girls and Donald Trump is a trendsetter like Gretchen Wieners, introducing new slang to the cultural lexicon. Stop trying to make groceries happen! Because … they already do? At numerous stores across America? And have since … forever?

“The groceries,” Trump continued as if naming the title of a book, then he defined the term as some sort of verb, with a series of non-definitions: “when you buy apples, when you buy eggs, when you buy bacon.” Or perhaps it’s the plot of the novel? I really couldn’t say.

This isn’t the first time Trump has boggled minds, especially his own, regarding the word groceries. While speaking to a crowd at the Detroit Economic Club, Trump enumerated his “complaints” about the word “grocery.” He told the verbally held-captive audience, “The word ‘grocery,’ it’s a sort of simple word. But it sort of means, like, everything you eat. The stomach is speaking, it always does. And I have more complaints about that—bacon, and things going up double, triple, quadruple.” What?

What I think Trump is attempting to say about groceries is that his political enemies have allegedly caused grocery prices to go up and that his policies will help them go down again. If he thinks that his tariffs will make food more affordable for the average American, he’s mistaken. According to Walmart CFO John David Rainey, Trump’s tariff policies will likely cause the chain’s prices to increase. According to a report published by Third Way and Grocery Dive, Trump’s heavy tariffs on China and other countries will cause significant price increases for numerous foodstuffs, including fish, vegetable oils, sugar, tea, and dairy products. Cereal, fruit juice, nuts, avocados, all these foods and more will likely become more expensive because of the tariffs Trump is proposing.

Trump’s self-proclaimed win for groceries will be a loss for the American people. Sadly, the only free lunch U.S. citizens can expect is more of Trump’s famous word salad.

