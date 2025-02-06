‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer brings us back to the original ‘Jurassic Park’

The Jurassic World Rebirth trailer dropped this week, featuring two of your favorite Marvel heroes—Black Widow and Blade. However, in this cinematic dimension, a.k.a. the Jurassic World series (not to be confused with Dinosaur World), they fight dinosaurs, not supernatural supervillains, with the new trailer showcasing Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali’s characters tampering with dinosaur eggs and running from the sea-based creatures of the Mesozoic era.

On the tail of the success of the Jurassic World trilogy, where each film surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, Jurassic World Rebirth is taking the fan-favorite franchise in a brand-new direction. It takes moviegoers back to plotlines first explored in the original film trilogy and the remarkable Netflix franchise entry, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, about how a group of teenagers adapt to the trauma of the return of the Age of Dinosaurs, except this time the egg thieves appear to be the good guys.



“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs,” reads the official description. “Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea, and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Watch the full trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth below:

The Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film is directed by Gareth Edwards (The Creator) and written by the original Jurassic Park screenwriter, David Koepp. Based on characters created by the novelist Michael Crichton, who wrote the books the film is based on, the film stars Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, a skilled covert operations expert who is drafted into leading an experienced team on an expedition into dangerous, dino-heavy territory to secure genetic material from the three most enormous dinosaurs, Critics Choice and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, and two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s trusted team leader. Acting as currently unnamed members of Zora and Kreb’s crew are Ed Skrein, Béchir Sylvain, and Philippine Velge.

Also starring in Rebirth are Emmy Award-nominee Rupert Friend, who appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family. Additionally, the cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben’s family.

