‘Jurassic World 4’ Promises a Fresh Take on the Original Story

After multiple billion-dollar churning sequels, the Jurassic World franchise will continue with a fourth part set to release in 2025.

With a script penned by David Koepp, the film promises to be a “fresh take” on the classic Jurassic Park story, although the premise of “three adults and three teens getting stuck on an island with dinosaurs” sounds painstakingly similar to what the 1993 original and 2015’s Jurassic World offered. However, it’s still too early to presume what exactly the plot will be, and it would be silly to doubt the ninth-most successful scriptwriter in US box office history, Koepp.

Labeled Jurassic World 4 and Jurassic City, the film boasts an impressive cast, which includes:

Scarlett Johannson

Jonathan Bailey

Mahershala Ali

Rupert Friend

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Luna Blaise

David Iacono

Audrina Miranda

The names of their characters are not known as of yet, but that could change soon considering how quickly more information is coming out regarding the film. Recent reports revealed that the film will be shot in Malta, the U.K., and Thailand, and a picture of Jonathan Bailey getting in shape for his character in Jurassic World 4 went viral on social media. The film has a set release date of July 2, 2025.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Steven Spielberg is attached to the project as an executive producer, as the project is a joint venture between his production company, Amblin Entertainment, and Universal. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will serve as the producers of the film. It was Marshall who confirmed the possibility of the franchise continuing after the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, beginning a “new era.”

The six movies in the Jurassic World franchise have been resounding successes in their own right, with the latter five films catching on to the warm reception the original got. It has spawned a number of video games, comic books, and theme park attractions, famously including water rides based on the franchise in Universal Studios parks.

