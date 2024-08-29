The next ‘Jurassic World’ movie has finally been revealed!

The Jurassic World franchise hasn’t reached extinction yet. The seventh Jurassic movie is coming soon, and today the film’s title, synopsis, and first-look photos dropped via Universal.

Jurassic World: Rebirth will be set five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion and feature all-new characters, so we seemingly won’t catch up with Chris Pratt’s Owen or Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire in this one. Instead we’ll be following Zora Bennett, played by Scarlett Johansson, a covert ops expert tasked with retrieving DNA from the three largest dinosaur species left alive. Wait, are we getting Black Widow with dinosaurs? Sounds great!

The dino DNA holds a secret that may lead to a wonder drug for humankind, but getting hold of it isn’t going to be easy. Zora and her team, which includes Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid and Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, soon find themselves stranded on an island along with a shipwrecked civilian family and, so reads the official synopsis, “a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.” Will they all make it out alive? Well, we’ll have to wait until Wednesday, July 2, 2025 to find out.

The film will be directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One) and written by David Koepp, who penned the script for the original Jurassic Park back in 1993. Also starring are Rupert Friend, Ed Skrein, Philippine Velge and Bechir Sylvain.

The Jurassic films have had some problems lately. The last two movies, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion, did well at the box office but were given an absolute mauling by critics. Generally it was agreed upon that the series needed some fresh life and a new direction. Hopefully, Jurassic World: Rebirth will do just that.

