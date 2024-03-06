All ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2 Blu-ray Release Dates So Far

It’s never a bad thing to keep physical copies of Jujutsu Kaisen season two, especially if you’ve been heavily invested in the story, so here’s what we know about the Blu-ray and DVD release schedule.

Increasing subscription prices on several streaming platforms (not to mention content removals) might prevent you from accessing the media you love. At least with physical copies, you’re able to watch what you like permanently.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season will have eight physical copies. The first and second volumes will cover the Gojo’s Past Arc. This includes Hidden Inventory and Premature Death, and it’ll take you back to Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru’s treasured high school days.

Volumes 3–8 will feature the latter 19 episodes of the season, which cover the Shibuya Incident Arc of the anime. I doubt you like seeing your favorite characters die a second time, but at least you can keep them in memory (literally). But when are these DVDs coming out?

all six Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Bluray/DVD covers at all long last ? pic.twitter.com/THdg4Z4lj1 — Jさん?( ֊’ ‘֊) (@soukatsu_) February 9, 2024

As of now, Volumes 1–5 have already been released in Japanese, with the rest on a set monthly release schedule. If you’re waiting for the English dubbed and subtitled versions, then you’ll have to stay tuned for further announcements regarding their release dates, but with the Japanese versions already midway through release, we hopefully won’t have to wait much longer.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Blu-Ray/DVD Release Schedule

Volume Japanese Release Date English Release Date 1 October 18, 2023 TBA 2 November 22, 2023 TBA 3 December 20, 2023 TBA 4 January 24, 2024 TBA 5 February 21, 2024 TBA 6 March 20, 2024 TBA 7 April 17, 2024 TBA 8 May 22, 2024 TBA

(featured image: MAPPA)

