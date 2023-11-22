‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 243 Leak Teases Takaba’s Fate

The last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen was about Takaba and Kenjaku’s fight. Kenjaku was very unserious during the fight but was determined to put the failed comedian down nevertheless. But in all honesty, both fighters in the previous chapter looked as if they were performing a double stand-up comedy scene (manzai) rather than actually battling it out.

Despite the trading of blows and jokes, many fans are still anxious about what will happen to Takaba since the chapter cuts off before anything too dire happens. For fans impatient about the outcome of the fight, some leaks suggest a shocking turn of events.

There was a good reason Gojo placed his bets on his students to one day surpass him as a sorcerer, and Yuta in this chapter leak looks as if he’s proven his sensei right. In some panels, Yuta sneakily joins in the fight between Takaba and Kenjaku. This puts Kenjaku down, presumably if he has no other tricks up his sleeve, since his head is still talking after Yuta finishes him off. Not to mention, Kenjaku’s extremely resilient, and even if he’s not the strongest, he’s definitely a fearsome opponent. Some fans are even worrying about one panel from a previous chapter regarding Sukuna’s promise made with Kenjaku, and how this hasn’t been revealed yet.

Many Jujutsu Kaisen fans who have seen the leaks are praising Yuta over fighting “Geto” twice and then succeeding, even if the second time is just a reanimation of Geto through Kenjaku. If only Gojo was here to see this all happen, but he’s out somewhere in the cold.

This will all be confirmed once Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243 drops, and it won’t take long since it’s going to be released on November 26, 2023, at 12AM JST. For North American fans, expect the chapter to reach the US by 8AM PT, 10AM CT, and 11 AM ET.

(featured image: Gege Akutami)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]