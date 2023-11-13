‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 242 Release Date Confirmed

The release date of Chapter 242 of Jujutsu Kaisen has been confirmed. The latest chapter is set to drop in the coming week, and many fans are ecstatic to see leaks that hint at the power-up of certain characters in the manga. Gege Akutami, the author of Jujutsu Kaisen, took a scheduled break, which is why the chapter is being released later rather than sooner.

Many fans are on the edge of their seats since Chapter 241 ended with Kenjaku and Takaba Fumihiko’s confrontation, and fans can only hope for the strong comedian-turned-sorcerer to come through this tough battle. Takaba doesn’t have the best track record, but it wouldn’t be pleasant to see this (failing) comic relief character go so soon.

Chapter 242 of Jujutsu Kaisen will be released on November 20, 12AM Japanese Standard Time in Japan. North American readers will be able to access the newest chapter by November 19, 7AM Pacific Standard Time, 8AM Mountain Standard Time, and 10AM Eastern Standard Time. The wait should be worth it since the chapter will continue the fight between Kenjaku and Takaba.

Takaba might not care for The Culling Game itself, but he was gifted with an extremely powerful cursed technique that many believe could rival that of Gojo Satoru. His ability to trade blows with Kenjaku speaks volumes, but whether or not this comedian will survive remains to be seen in the upcoming chapter. It’s best not to expect too much, given that some characters are set up in the manga to be extremely powerful, only to be given a beating by the villains in the series. Even the strongest trained sorcerers before The Culling Game have so far failed to live up to their potential, much to the disappointment of Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

(featured image: VIZ Media/Gege Akutami)

