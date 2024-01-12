Let’s Raise a Glass to the Josh Wine Bottle Memes

The modestly priced wine brand “Josh” has unintentionally taken over the internet with a new meme. So have a drink and see what all the Josh is about.

I love it when a new ruling meme arises from the tumultuous mess of the internet. Random images, sometimes over a decade old like Kevin James shrugging sheepishly, suddenly become the picture to describe myriad hilarious situations. Although comedy is the main meme purpose, we also use memes to salve our wounds. These silly pictures do a lot.

The latest meme has do to with a certain wine brand called Josh Cellars, named after the owner’s father. On January 6, an X user posted a picture of Josh Cellars wine with the caption “I’m not gonna keep telling y’all to grow up and leave that Stella & Barefoot alone.” As another user pointed out, it seems like the original post made fun of (ironically or not) buying cheap wine when Josh wine sells for between $8 and $12 a bottle.

I’m not gonna keep telling y’all to grow up and leave that Stella & Barefoot alone pic.twitter.com/XrkSN7zukC — King Pisces ?? (@OptimusGrind__) January 7, 2024

Most of the appeal has to do with the prominent name “Josh” on the label. The basic name just does so much for wine.

You guys are late, I already hilariously covered the Josh wine situation on my niche rollerskating meme Instagram account pic.twitter.com/zDWUYZfYyx — Mollie G. (@verysmallracoon) January 12, 2024

people named josh when they are picking a wine to buy pic.twitter.com/0rYvGWwL53 — maleficent ? (@phoenixmarlz) January 12, 2024

your name is "Josh?" like the wine? — jay (@listenupnerds) January 10, 2024

i’m going to start calling all wine “josh,” like the way we say kleenex to mean all tissues — kristin (@jkac) January 10, 2024

You can’t go anywhere without hearing about Josh wine nowadays pic.twitter.com/r7Zsoizt0h — stan ??? (@stan_mccutcheon) January 12, 2024

Relax after a long week with Josh.

It is just funny to talk about drinking Josh and having fun.

drank this entire josh watching the last wine about it pic.twitter.com/hda5dLxWGw — Wine About It (@Wineaboutit69) January 12, 2024

josh wine on a friday night, pair of jeans that fit just right pic.twitter.com/0rf8p7WAlp — horse dentist (@equine__dentist) January 12, 2024

the funniest part about josh wine becoming a meme is that i get stuff like this that is 1000x more applicable to gvftwt than it is to some twitter joke pic.twitter.com/hAmatdkgKQ — ? ella ? (@vndermyvmbrella) January 11, 2024

got the results back from the doctor and i’m afraid to say i got that josh in me pic.twitter.com/rKIvRNU7Wt — horse dentist (@equine__dentist) January 11, 2024

And it’s versatile for any occasion.

drake and josh ?? pic.twitter.com/YSZjAEjgoL — andy from 5 to 7 (@ChampagneAnyone) January 12, 2024

oh hell naw jesus brought the josh ? pic.twitter.com/NnaIEACVZ6 — pavlo (@LaughterHaver) January 12, 2024

When I find out there’s gonna be #josh wine at the function pic.twitter.com/YoxsFFYFVm — John (@JohnNitty) January 10, 2024

It’s so good, Josh can even be a song lyric.

I love that josh wine trending gives gvf stans in josh lane absolute GOLD like this for example pic.twitter.com/CzQAnlhQTU — Ashlee *ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@Ashlee_vanfleet) January 12, 2024

Over at Josh’s headquarters, they must be celebrating all the free advertising. Finding a Josh in the wild, you almost feel compelled to buy it because of the internet joke.

Live look at Josh wine marketing department pic.twitter.com/n0KgNtZCKR — swag (@chillextremist) January 9, 2024

Grab a bottle at your local grocery store and pop it open with your significant other. Let Josh do the talking.

by the time you realize my worth i’m gonna be drinking josh with someone else — carl marks (@whoreby_parker) January 10, 2024

(featured image: Netflix)

