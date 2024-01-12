Let’s Raise a Glass to the Josh Wine Bottle Memes
The modestly priced wine brand “Josh” has unintentionally taken over the internet with a new meme. So have a drink and see what all the Josh is about.
I love it when a new ruling meme arises from the tumultuous mess of the internet. Random images, sometimes over a decade old like Kevin James shrugging sheepishly, suddenly become the picture to describe myriad hilarious situations. Although comedy is the main meme purpose, we also use memes to salve our wounds. These silly pictures do a lot.
The latest meme has do to with a certain wine brand called Josh Cellars, named after the owner’s father. On January 6, an X user posted a picture of Josh Cellars wine with the caption “I’m not gonna keep telling y’all to grow up and leave that Stella & Barefoot alone.” As another user pointed out, it seems like the original post made fun of (ironically or not) buying cheap wine when Josh wine sells for between $8 and $12 a bottle.
Most of the appeal has to do with the prominent name “Josh” on the label. The basic name just does so much for wine.
Relax after a long week with Josh.
It is just funny to talk about drinking Josh and having fun.
And it’s versatile for any occasion.
It’s so good, Josh can even be a song lyric.
Over at Josh’s headquarters, they must be celebrating all the free advertising. Finding a Josh in the wild, you almost feel compelled to buy it because of the internet joke.
Grab a bottle at your local grocery store and pop it open with your significant other. Let Josh do the talking.
