Jordan Peterson Booed Off Twitter After Bullying Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

In this week’s installment of “alt-right men clowning themselves,” right-wing mouthpiece Jordan Peterson quit Twitter after he was roundly excoriated for bullying Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Yumi Nu. Nu’s cover was met with celebration, but not by Peterson, who tweeted “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”

Yumi Nu 'shaking' over SI Swimsuit cover reveal https://t.co/g1yXu8NKhX pic.twitter.com/CQC3ELLW2F — New York Post (@nypost) May 16, 2022

Peterson, who coins a new oxymoron with “authoritarian tolerance,” is truly not one to trash someone else’s appearance. But you can’t blame Peterson for being ornery: thanks to his all-meat diet, he probably hasn’t had a decent bowel movement since Bush Sr. was in office.

Peterson’s latest tweet is, of course, par for the course. He’s famous for his pseudo-intellectual writing and speeches that are thinly veiled statements filled with misogyny, transphobia, and racism. And like his fellow frustrated white conservative men, Peterson LOVES to paint himself as the victim. “Wah, why can’t women just stay in the kitchen! Wah, trans people scare me! Wah, I can’t say whatever I want all the time without consequences, THIS IS OPPRESSION!” The fact that Peterson’s whiny, self-indulgent rantings have earned him a fanbase of disaffected, angry white men explains SO much about the state of our country, and the dangerous hold that white supremacy has on America. (Peterson, it must be pointed out, is Canadian, so this is an international issue.) White men, there are better role models out there. Don’t hitch your hopes and dreams to this absolute clown shoe.

Of course, when the internet roasted Peterson for his nasty tweet, it wasn’t a case of fuck around and find out. It was an infringement on his free speech, according to Jordan Peterson. Peterson tweeted, “The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else. I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane.” He continued, “So I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again. If I have something to say I’ll write an article or make a video. If the issue is not important enough to justify that then perhaps it would be best to just let it go.”

So basically, Peterson claims he was bullied off of Twitter after … bullying Yumi Nu? It’s the classic oblivious circular logic we’ve come to expect from bargain bin Red Skull. It’s also the foundation of white grievance: spreading hate speech and conspiracy theories, but hiding behind a willful misunderstanding of the first amendment. It’s conservative pundits screaming about being silenced while appearing on every cable news channel. It’s fearmongering over an imaginary white genocide while Black people are targeted and murdered by the same aggrieved white men that Peterson panders to.

Many folks took to Twitter to dunk on Peterson:

I’m mostly sick of seeing Jordan Peterson stuff but the post everyone is talking about today is funny because it seems like he tried jacking off to the cover photo and failed and tried to make it a political issue — The Baller of the First Sin (@ByYourLogic) May 16, 2022

Heh. Jordan Peterson took the time to share he didn't find a cover model attractive, doubled down, and then threw a tantrum and left Twitter when people pointed out that his glass house is very very glassy? Perfection. — roxane gay (@rgay) May 17, 2022

Jordan Peterson, kermitly: Allow me to rebuff your asinine assertion that 'thick th-*starts crying* thick thighs save lives." — Jane (@JaneOst_) May 16, 2022

jordan peterson calling a woman ugly and then immediately turning around and crying about being cyberbullied is very funny — queen of the corn palace (@velafrons) May 17, 2022

There's no better illustration of Jordan Peterson's seriousness as a thinker than "it's tyranny when a woman doesn't give me a boner" pic.twitter.com/X7DDA7zzro — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) May 17, 2022

Jordan Peterson whining that people are being mean to him on Twitter—hours after he insulted a cover model for no apparent reason—is such a perfect distillation of right wing grievance. They are cruel, mocking, derisive—then take umbrage when people call them on it. — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) May 17, 2022

jordan peterson becoming a household name for telling other people how to be more self-disciplined but then being so unable to control what he says on twitter that he has to have his staff lock him out of his own account is some kinda irony pic.twitter.com/9WFCovb2zx — J.R.R. Jokin (@joshcarlosjosh) May 17, 2022

(image: FOX)

