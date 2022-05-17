Jordan Peterson Booed Off Twitter After Bullying Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model
The "reaping, sowing" meme come to life.
In this week’s installment of “alt-right men clowning themselves,” right-wing mouthpiece Jordan Peterson quit Twitter after he was roundly excoriated for bullying Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Yumi Nu. Nu’s cover was met with celebration, but not by Peterson, who tweeted “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”
Peterson, who coins a new oxymoron with “authoritarian tolerance,” is truly not one to trash someone else’s appearance. But you can’t blame Peterson for being ornery: thanks to his all-meat diet, he probably hasn’t had a decent bowel movement since Bush Sr. was in office.
Peterson’s latest tweet is, of course, par for the course. He’s famous for his pseudo-intellectual writing and speeches that are thinly veiled statements filled with misogyny, transphobia, and racism. And like his fellow frustrated white conservative men, Peterson LOVES to paint himself as the victim. “Wah, why can’t women just stay in the kitchen! Wah, trans people scare me! Wah, I can’t say whatever I want all the time without consequences, THIS IS OPPRESSION!” The fact that Peterson’s whiny, self-indulgent rantings have earned him a fanbase of disaffected, angry white men explains SO much about the state of our country, and the dangerous hold that white supremacy has on America. (Peterson, it must be pointed out, is Canadian, so this is an international issue.) White men, there are better role models out there. Don’t hitch your hopes and dreams to this absolute clown shoe.
Of course, when the internet roasted Peterson for his nasty tweet, it wasn’t a case of fuck around and find out. It was an infringement on his free speech, according to Jordan Peterson. Peterson tweeted, “The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else. I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane.” He continued, “So I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again. If I have something to say I’ll write an article or make a video. If the issue is not important enough to justify that then perhaps it would be best to just let it go.”
So basically, Peterson claims he was bullied off of Twitter after … bullying Yumi Nu? It’s the classic oblivious circular logic we’ve come to expect from bargain bin Red Skull. It’s also the foundation of white grievance: spreading hate speech and conspiracy theories, but hiding behind a willful misunderstanding of the first amendment. It’s conservative pundits screaming about being silenced while appearing on every cable news channel. It’s fearmongering over an imaginary white genocide while Black people are targeted and murdered by the same aggrieved white men that Peterson panders to.
