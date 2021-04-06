Canadian psychology professor and Alt-right mouthpiece Jordan Peterson is in the news once again, for the most hilarious of reasons. The pundit, known for his misogynist, racist, and transphobic talking points, is furious over the latest Captain America comic books authored by famed journalist, author, and comics writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. Namely, because Coates’s version of the classic Marvel villain Red Skull is inspired by Peterson himself.

What the hell? https://t.co/CGkuztpEjq — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

Do I really live in a universe where Ta-Nehisi Coates has written a Captain America comic featuring a parody of my ideas as part of the philosophy of the arch villain Red Skull? https://t.co/waFsAvWlfd — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 6, 2021

“Do I really live in a universe where Ta-Nehisi Coates has written a Captain America comic featuring a parody of my ideas as part of the philosophy of the arch villain Red Skull?” opined Peterson, who is clearly shocked that spouting hateful Nazi rhetoric on YouTube for years has resulted in him being parodied as a (wait for it) hateful Nazi on YouTube.

This is literally the Spider-Man pointing meme come to life.

Coates’s Red Skull employs the very same recruitment tactics of groups like the Proud Boys and the Oathkeepers: viral online conspiracy theories designed to indoctrinate angry disaffected young white men. Coates’ work is deeply relevant to our current political climate, and how the right uses conspiracy theories and disinformation to brainwash and radicalize conservatives.

And while Peterson shares plenty of similarities with Red Skull, I would argue that he bears a closer resemblance to Wonder Woman’s foe Doctor Psycho: both misogynist academics who use pseudo-science to back up their hateful beliefs. But that’s a minor quibble.

Peterson’s angry response to the Red Skull depiction shows a complete lack of self-awareness and a strong sense of self-righteous victimhood. I mean, these are literally your talking points, my dude. Instead of complaining, maybe take a long hard look in the mirror and ask yourself, “how did I get to a place where my viewpoints mirror that of Marvel’s most famous Nazi?”

But of course, why do that when you can decry cancel culture and liberalism? Stay tuned for an angry essay from Peterson about how John Walker is HIS Captain America. Coates’s comparison also mirrors recent depictions of Spider-Man antagonist J. Jonah Jameson, who has evolved into an Alex Jones-style caricature. Like all art, comic books hold a mirror up to society, reflecting our current political and cultural moment.

Many took to Twitter to dunk on Peterson’s frustration:

He’s so close to getting it pic.twitter.com/ay4OLbsIuA — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 6, 2021

holy shit im crying. ta-nehsi coates wrote a captain america comic parodying jordan peterseon’s ideas with red skull. he got so mad about it. pic.twitter.com/HoZNF9SB96 — iceBER (@hidingmytag) April 6, 2021

It’s pretty funny that Jordan Peterson is complaining that the Nazi Supervillain Red Skull sounds like him pic.twitter.com/orX1LWCU3C — Lily Simpson (@LilySimpson1312) April 6, 2021

This is both genuinely funny and absolutely the correct way to update the Red Skull for the 2020s. I mean, Hydra would also be selling ‘health’ supplements & asking for donations for a ‘free speech’ alt social media platform as well pic.twitter.com/ERE1vNMkIe — Camestros Felapton (@CamestrosF) April 6, 2021

Jordan Peterson apparently thinks that the Red Skull is being used as a parody of him. ….you know, maybe if your whole persona can seamlessly be applied to the Red Skull, you might be the problem. pic.twitter.com/kTGGiwp3FF — Ant 🍻 I Really Hope 2021 is Better (@AGramuglia) April 6, 2021

Peterson’s mad but I bet he didn’t even read all Red Skull’s 10 rules though and watch his 79 hours of Youtube lecture content to get the whole picture pic.twitter.com/EtLqvHR5JN — Mario Castañeda (@wrackune) April 6, 2021

Honestly, this is yet another reminder that conservatives have the thinnest skin of all. Jordan Peterson proves once again that his superpowers are hypocrisy and bad faith arguments. What an absolute clown shoe.

(featured image: Marvel Comics)

