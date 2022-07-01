Jon Voight Goes on Weird “Impeach Biden” Rant for … Reasons?

So if you were morbidly curious as to why Jon Voight was trending, it’s not because someone finally took the internet away from him, but rather, because he posted a weird video saying we should impeach Joe Biden. For what? Who knows. Like, I know why I am mad and why other people on the left are mad about Biden, but I couldn’t tell you why the right-wing individuals who keep calling for him to go are so angry.

The video has Voight sitting in front of a high school senior picture backdrop, and he’s talking about seeing eye-to-eye but gives no reason for this video? He’s just like “Time to impeach!” out of nowhere, which is not how that works. “My dear friends, we’re all saddened by so much turmoil that has been brought upon this life we live,” Voight says. “Can this darkness be lifted? Can we all share joy once again and see eye-to-eye?”

The reason then shifts to feeling … unsafe? And I’m sorry, you’re a cisgender white man. How unsafe can you feel? “We have a troubled nation with much horror from these criminals that are ruining lives,” he says. “We must stop this now. We must bring back our nation’s safety. Our police must act on righteousness and guard our neighborhoods, our businesses, our children, our elderly, our veterans and our handicapped. We must protect this nation and bring back safety. We’re all feeling very unsafe.”

Can we all see eye to eye? pic.twitter.com/DQeqYOe9In — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) June 28, 2022

The video goes on, with Voight saying, “We’re all angry, and let’s remember why. It starts with the seat of the president of the United States. He has wronged this nation’s glory. He has taken down our morals, our true gift of the land of the free. He must be impeached. We cannot wait another second having him dictate our path. Let us work together, get him out and make this country [what] it stands for—greatness, the land of opportunity, the land of the greatest soil our forefathers fought for. Don’t let this President Biden tear down every inch that was sacrificed with blood, sweat and tears for his dictation of lies. I urge all to see truths, I urge all to make a difference for our children’s future, our future.”

So, you’re probably asking yourself “What?” and you’d be right to do so because truly, what? Like … what do conservatives think impeaching someone means? Donald Trump was impeached twice because of his actions and what he was doing to harm the nation. Biden just … not being a conservative doesn’t mean you can impeach him, my dude.

Twitter is also confused

Quite a few people online were absolutely baffled by Voight’s message. Critic Jordan Hoffman genuinely opened the door for conservatives to explain, given the fact that we on the left know why we have a problem (or several) with Biden.

I am legitimately asking—what do conservatives have against Biden? I know what people on the left (and center-left) have against him! But other than "not being Trump" why/how is he pissing weirdos like J.V. off? Please respond seriously, I am stumped. https://t.co/FNNtA6xfUh — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) June 30, 2022

Others pointed out the “land” he spoke of was stolen to begin with.

“the land of the greatest soil our forefathers fought for” you mean.. stole. lmfao shut uppp my god i’m so sick of GERIATRIC WHITE MEN SPEAKING https://t.co/v0dSAuZFkB — lindsay (@lindsaydemeola) June 30, 2022

Others answered Voight’s plea with great jokes.

Where is that Anaconda when you need it?! https://t.co/ppQAsUAyuQ — Commissioner Laurence Patterson II (@ByronDouglasIV) June 30, 2022

What he’s going on about, we may never know nor do I want to know, but my gosh, is this a weird video to just tweet out into the universe. It’s no Clint Eastwood talking to an empty chair where he’s pretending President Barack Obama is sitting, but it’s up there.

(featured image: Fox)

