Jim Jordan Tweeted About “Real America” and It Did Not Go Well | The Mary Sue

Jim Jordan Tweeted About “Real America” and It Did Not Go Well
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan knows he doesn’t have to tweet, right? But every week, the Trump sycophant takes to social media to share his most out of touch and asinine musings with the public. And every week, he’s roasted roundly for it. But still, Jordan continues to be the ratio king, as he harps on about “real Americans“. And by “real Americans” he means straight, white, cis, evangelical Christian republicans. The rest of us are just pretenders, I guess.
In his latest bout of brain diarrhea, Jordan tweeted “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?” The tweet is clearly a response to Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 of student loan debt, a landmark announcement that has made Republicans apoplectic with rage. Because if you’re a Republican, the only people who should be getting tax breaks and bailouts are billionaires and corporations. Won’t someone, anyone, think of the poor billionaires?!?
One could also argue that “real Americans” don’t support treasonous insurrections fomented by megalomaniacal presidents, or don’t obstruct congressional investigations into said insurrections. They also don’t allegedly ignore allegations of sexual abuse during their time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. Anyone with an ounce of shame would maybe delete their account and leave office, but shame is a foreign concept for congressmen like Jordan.
Many took to social media to mock Jordan for being the absolute worst:
(featured image: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]