Jim Jordan Tweeted About “Real America” and It Did Not Go Well | The Mary Sue

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan knows he doesn’t have to tweet, right? But every week, the Trump sycophant takes to social media to share his most out of touch and asinine musings with the public. And every week, he’s roasted roundly for it. But still, Jordan continues to be the ratio king, as he harps on about “real Americans“. And by “real Americans” he means straight, white, cis, evangelical Christian republicans. The rest of us are just pretenders, I guess.

In his latest bout of brain diarrhea, Jordan tweeted “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?” The tweet is clearly a response to Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 of student loan debt, a landmark announcement that has made Republicans apoplectic with rage. Because if you’re a Republican, the only people who should be getting tax breaks and bailouts are billionaires and corporations. Won’t someone, anyone, think of the poor billionaires?!?

One could also argue that “real Americans” don’t support treasonous insurrections fomented by megalomaniacal presidents, or don’t obstruct congressional investigations into said insurrections. They also don’t allegedly ignore allegations of sexual abuse during their time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. Anyone with an ounce of shame would maybe delete their account and leave office, but shame is a foreign concept for congressmen like Jordan.

Many took to social media to mock Jordan for being the absolute worst:

Imagine a traitor like Jim Jordan trying to tell people what a “Real America” is supposed to be, knowing darn well he means a white ethno-nationalist fascist state where by they get to enact the type of violence Lindsey Graham is inciting if they don’t like how things are going — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) August 29, 2022

Numerically speaking, “Real America” is a mid-sized city full of increasingly diverse 30-somethings and Jim Jordan would haaaaate it. https://t.co/oqhAD0eR6V — Logan M. Davis (@LoganMDavis) August 29, 2022

Well, apparently you aren't from "real America"! You barely work, you've never passed a bill, you are freeloading off tax payers, and you allowed a pedophile to sexually abuse your students! https://t.co/PpVLIuyeqK — Ruth Ritter 🇺🇦 (@RuthRitter2) August 29, 2022

In Real America, politicians sell out working families and marginalized people to lobbyists and billionaires to reinforce systemic inequalities so that no matter how hard you work, you’re still not able to comfortably pay your bills and provide for your family. https://t.co/MPEov0gn4f — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) August 29, 2022

Congressman from a gerrymandered district who has never passed a bill has some thoughts on hard work in “real America” 🙄 https://t.co/vRNdNJmNzB — Shay (@ShadyPlanes) August 29, 2022

In real America you don’t get to praise “hard work” and “paying one’s bills” while supporting Donald Trump, you unholy muppet. https://t.co/jot0MAg7IB — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 29, 2022

“Real America” thinks @Jim_Jordan should resign and go fuck himself. https://t.co/KSoz8A1g9n — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) August 29, 2022

Dear @Jim_Jordan: My constituents in Real America work hard, pay their bills and provide for their families just like your constituents.



But there’s one big difference: we don’t force government mandated pregnancies on women and teens who are raped.



Isn’t that how it should be? https://t.co/U4YlUhomSq — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 29, 2022

In Real America, people don’t get paid $174,000 a year in taxpayer money to pass ZERO legislation and spread lies on Fox News and Twitter every, single day. https://t.co/71dQvmNy7Z — Tamie Wilson (D) for US Congress (OH-4) (@TamieUSCongress) August 29, 2022

Republicans: "Democrats are out of touch with Real America."



Also Republicans: pic.twitter.com/GRRambz4XK — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) August 24, 2022

In Real America, you inform authorities about students' abuse, don't incite insurrection, plot a coup, ask for pardon and don't lie to Americans everyday as a lawmaker.



Isn’t that how it should be? — Ty-22 (@Ty22Best) August 29, 2022

In “real America,” people are having a tough time paying their bills and have been for decades.



This man has been in Congress for almost two decades and has yet to pass a bill. https://t.co/By1cVTrfl9 — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 29, 2022

In real America, if you commit crimes, you go to prison. — Rep. Steven Woodrow (@WoodrowForCO) August 29, 2022

In the past 6 years you have sponsored a total of 6 bills



None of them became law



In fact, throughout your entire career as a Congressman you NEVER sponsored any bill that became law



So-judging by your poor work history



It appears safe to say you don't belong in Real America https://t.co/M4zJ8tfLD1 pic.twitter.com/IBcmIAK8of — Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) August 29, 2022

(featured image: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]