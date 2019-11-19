comScore

Rep. Jim Jordan Continues to Get the Ridicule He So Richly Deserves

By Rachel LeishmanNov 19th, 2019, 5:22 pm

Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, asks questions of witnesses in impeachment hearing.

U.S. Representative Jim Jordan is often the talk of the internet because he speaks and we can physically feel our brain cells die, but today, he went on a long-winded tangent during the impeachment hearings for Donald Trump, saying that Democrats don’t care about the American people because they just want Trump impeached.

His logic was that the American people put Trump in the office, which … isn’t true. To quote our tried and true statement that everyone has been chanting for the last 3 years, Trump lost the Popular Vote. We have, in fact, talked to death the fact that the Electoral College put Trump in office. This only came after Jordan tried to smear the reputation of Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, who testified publicly today, and it majorly backfired in Jordan’s face. Still, we delight in watching Jim Jordan crash and burn.

Beyond his mindless shilling for Trump, Jordan continues to be called out for his allegedly reprehensible behavior when he served for years as assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University. Jordan is accused of knowing about rampant sexual abuse committed by an OSU team doctor and and not taking any action against it.

So, now that we’re all on the same page that he is literally the worst, we can at least sit back and laugh at all these tweets mocking him.

So, everything sucks and this is terrible, but at least we get to laugh.

(image: SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

