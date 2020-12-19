comScore

Things We Saw Today: Jim Carrey Retires His Joe Biden Impression on SNL

Plus Eminem, Star Wars, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerDec 19th, 2020, 5:53 pm

joe biden

Jim Carrey has announced that his days playing President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live are over. Carrey impersonated Biden for the first six episodes of this season, leading up to Biden’s decisive win in November. Carrey played opposite Alec Baldwin’s Trump in several debate sketches, where he was joined by Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris. Carrey made the announcement on Twitter, where he wrote, “Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

SNL thanked Carrey for his work, tweeting:

While we never fully bought Carrey as Biden, we’re excited to see who will take on the mantle of playing our next president. Biden was previously played by guest star Woody Harrelson and in previous seasons by John Mulaney and Jason Sudeikis.

Hopefully, SNL will draw from its large cast, who in recent years have been shut out of career-making presidential impersonations in favor of big name guests. My money is on Alex Moffat, a veteran cast member who has already delivered a hilarious turn as Eric Trump, among others.

Who do you think should play Biden? Drop your picks in the comments!

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: screencap/NBC)

  • Here’s a ranking of the best Spider-Man cartoons. (via io9)
  • Is Star Wars getting the MCU treatment? All signs point to yes. (via Variety)
  • Happy 50th anniversary to Marvel’s Man-Thing, which sounds filthier than it is. (via CBR)
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci has given Santa Claus the COVID-19 vaccine:

  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League miniseries will hit HBO Max in March 2021. (via Collider)
  • Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are teaming up to adapt Dark Horse comic Wyrd for FX. (via Entertainment Weekly)
  • Saying goodbye to Hulu’s Futureman. (via Pajiba)
  • We can’t stop watching this:

It’s the last Saturday before Christmas, Mary Suevians!

Chelsea Steiner

