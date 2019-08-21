comScore
Jeremy Renner and Ryan Reynolds out Here Yelling for Spider-Man Rights

by | 1:12 pm, August 21st, 2019

Spider-Man gives double thumbs up onstage in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Last night, Twitter descended into a pit of madness over the fate of Spider-Man. The news that Marvel’s Kevin Feige would not be lead producer on new Spider-Man movies hit, and many of us started to panic over what that means. For those of us old enough to remember the days of Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, we fear for Sony’s control over Peter Parker once more.

Luckily, Feige has set them on a good path, and it doesn’t seem like this is the definitive end to this relationship, but still, it comes shortly after Spider-Man: Far From Home has broken the billion-dollar mark under Feige’s guidance, so it’s all a bit sudden and confusing. We have questions, like what does Tony Stark’s sacrifice mean if Peter Parker leaves the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

At least we’re in good company, because not only did we fans of Peter Parker, and the MCU Spider-Man, panic, but so did … Jeremy Renner?

The Hawkeye actor took to Instagram with a picture of himself from Avengers: Endgame and asked that Sony let Marvel use Peter Parker to honor Stan Lee (?????), and everyone, rightfully, was confused but also kind of obsessed with this bizarre declaration (which is funny because he tagged literally every actor in the Avengers movies).

Jeremy Renner is out here starting a petition to raid Sony and get them to let Marvel keep using Spider-Man

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hey @sonypictures we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you #congrats #spidermanrocks #🏹 #please

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on

And then meanwhile, Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland …

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Every lads dream. Courtesy of @wiresonly. Thanks boss man.

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

It’s good to know that Ryan Reynolds is still pulling for Spider-Man in the MCU that he’s now technically part of, though.

Twitter, though, had some good reactions to the news—mainly yelling about what it means and worrying about the future of Peter Parker and the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies.

I just keep throwing my hands up and yelling about how we don’t really know anything, and it’s the truth. We know nothing, and everyone just keeps screaming about what they think is going to happen. Anyway, I’ll ride to Sony on a forklift with Jeremy Renner to talk about my Spider-children and help them sort this all out.

Anyway, we’re all broken, and that’s okay. Peter Parker broke us.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

