Jeremy Renner and Ryan Reynolds out Here Yelling for Spider-Man Rights

Last night, Twitter descended into a pit of madness over the fate of Spider-Man. The news that Marvel’s Kevin Feige would not be lead producer on new Spider-Man movies hit, and many of us started to panic over what that means. For those of us old enough to remember the days of Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, we fear for Sony’s control over Peter Parker once more.

Luckily, Feige has set them on a good path, and it doesn’t seem like this is the definitive end to this relationship, but still, it comes shortly after Spider-Man: Far From Home has broken the billion-dollar mark under Feige’s guidance, so it’s all a bit sudden and confusing. We have questions, like what does Tony Stark’s sacrifice mean if Peter Parker leaves the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

At least we’re in good company, because not only did we fans of Peter Parker, and the MCU Spider-Man, panic, but so did … Jeremy Renner?

The Hawkeye actor took to Instagram with a picture of himself from Avengers: Endgame and asked that Sony let Marvel use Peter Parker to honor Stan Lee (?????), and everyone, rightfully, was confused but also kind of obsessed with this bizarre declaration (which is funny because he tagged literally every actor in the Avengers movies).

Jeremy Renner is out here starting a petition to raid Sony and get them to let Marvel keep using Spider-Man…

And then meanwhile, Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland …

View this post on Instagram Every lads dream. Courtesy of @wiresonly. Thanks boss man. A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Aug 20, 2019 at 7:18pm PDT

It’s good to know that Ryan Reynolds is still pulling for Spider-Man in the MCU that he’s now technically part of, though.

You can. But you can only see it in my heart. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 20, 2019

Twitter, though, had some good reactions to the news—mainly yelling about what it means and worrying about the future of Peter Parker and the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies.

jake gyllenhaal going back to his indie movie corner after he successfully infiltrated marvel and removed spider-man from the mcu pic.twitter.com/4jKN4UEdxV — emily (fan acc) (@starksyndrome) August 21, 2019

mysterio exposed spider-man so hard he left the mcu pic.twitter.com/Fp6h1bIXC8 — p a s s m o r e (@robbyrectangles) August 21, 2019

“spider-man is now out of the marvel cinematic universe” me: pic.twitter.com/0S5j8ioEgZ — ☾ (@chillingspidey) August 21, 2019

I BET SONY DID THIS SHIT SO THEY CAN HAVE TOM HARDY’S VENOM WITH HOLLAND’S SPIDEY IN THE SAME FILM,,, TO GRAB THAT BOX OFFICE MONEY AND REPEATING THE SAME SHIT FROM RAIMI’S SPIDER-MAN 3

:))))))))))))) WE MARCH AT DAWNN #savespiderman pic.twitter.com/ktopF723Bk — natasha ☾ (@midtown_spidey) August 21, 2019

What most people don’t realize about DRAG ME TO HELL is that Sam Raimi used a real witch. He also had the same witch curse the Spider-man franchise so that Spider-man 3 would always be the best third Spider-man movie by virtue of the others never happening. — fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) August 21, 2019

When you wake up and realise that Spider-Man’s MCU departure wasn’t just a bad dream. #SpiderManFarFromTheMCU pic.twitter.com/bmdTlxRnaT — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) August 21, 2019

spider-man: homecoming

spider-man 2: far from home

spider-man 3: homeless 😭😭😭 — Jon (@MrDalekJD) August 20, 2019

twitter daily recap: sad Spider-Man and chicken sandwiches — Megan Batoon (@meganbatoon) August 21, 2019

I just keep throwing my hands up and yelling about how we don’t really know anything, and it’s the truth. We know nothing, and everyone just keeps screaming about what they think is going to happen. Anyway, I’ll ride to Sony on a forklift with Jeremy Renner to talk about my Spider-children and help them sort this all out.

Jeremy Renner on his way to Sony like pic.twitter.com/cESvSA3ayj — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 21, 2019

Anyway, we’re all broken, and that’s okay. Peter Parker broke us.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—