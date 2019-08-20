comScore
What Is Happening with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the MCU?

by | 5:44 pm, August 20th, 2019

Peter Parker looking confused, trying to figure things out in Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Far From Home

AS OF THIS MOMENT, there are wild speculations breaking over the terms between Sony and Disney and their agreement regarding Peter Parker. In the meantime, the internet is currently losing their minds over one simple question: are Peter Parker and Spider-Man still a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Deadline is reporting:

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige won’t produce any further Spider-Man films because of an inability by Disney and Sony Pictures to reach new terms that would have given the former a co-financing stake going forward. A dispute that has taken place over the past few months at the top of Disney and Sony has essentially nixed Feige, and the future involvement of Marvel from the Spider-Man universe, sources said.

We know that Sony and Disney couldn’t come to an agreement regarding the character’s standalone franchise and that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are reportedly out as co-producers of the standalone films. We haven’t had it officially confirmed what this means for Peter’s place in the MCU. But we have this ominous tweet that’s sending me into a panic:

I can’t breathe so maybe check on me in like an hour. Clearly, Twitter (and myself, I’m shaking) is having a time.

Anyway, I have some very obviously important concerns.

This is all still reportedly happening, per “sources”—head over to Deadline for more information on the faltering Disney/Sony deal. No one knows what is going on for certain and as more information comes in, we’ll try and understand exactly what is occurring with the character. All I know is that I’m going to be holding onto my Peter Parker doll for the foreseeable future and trying not to cry too much.

Check back here at The Mary Sue tomorrow to watch me cry about Peter Parker and try and figure out what this deal, or lack thereof, means for Spider-Man and the MCU going forward.

(via Deadline, image: Marvel Entertainment)

