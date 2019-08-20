What Is Happening with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the MCU?

AS OF THIS MOMENT, there are wild speculations breaking over the terms between Sony and Disney and their agreement regarding Peter Parker. In the meantime, the internet is currently losing their minds over one simple question: are Peter Parker and Spider-Man still a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige won’t produce any further Spider-Man films because of an inability by Disney and Sony Pictures to reach new terms that would have given the former a co-financing stake going forward. A dispute that has taken place over the past few months at the top of Disney and Sony has essentially nixed Feige, and the future involvement of Marvel from the Spider-Man universe, sources said.

We know that Sony and Disney couldn’t come to an agreement regarding the character’s standalone franchise and that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are reportedly out as co-producers of the standalone films. We haven’t had it officially confirmed what this means for Peter’s place in the MCU. But we have this ominous tweet that’s sending me into a panic:

I’ve confirmed @Deadline‘s scoop that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are parting ways on the Spider-Man franchise, which means Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will not appear in future MCU movies. https://t.co/khC1MV2He5 (developing…) — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) August 20, 2019

I can’t breathe so maybe check on me in like an hour. Clearly, Twitter (and myself, I’m shaking) is having a time.

It’s 4th of July Weekend, 2027. You grab a popcorn and soda and watch Uncle Ben die for the 15th time on screen in the freshly rebooted “Ultimate Spider-Man” — shamus (@shamus_clancy) August 20, 2019

It’s entirely possible (and likely at this point) that Disney is calling Sony’s bluff — but it’s surprising it even got to this point. With the success of Spiderverse, I guess Sony is feeling confident. But man… Tom Holland’s Spiderman living outside the MCU is weird. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 20, 2019

Sony kicking Feige out of Spider-Man is how we get bad Spider-Man movies again. The leadership at that company is nothing short of moronic. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) August 20, 2019

Also the MCU history/plot/continuity is going to be more confusing than a ‘90s X-Men comic when they pretend Spider-Man never existed. — shamus (@shamus_clancy) August 20, 2019

It will be really bizarre if we just never see anymore crossover between Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the MCU, but right now, it seems that might be the case. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) August 20, 2019

Anyway, I have some very obviously important concerns.

WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH MY SON? SOMEONE JUST EXPLAIN THIS DISNEY/SONY THING IS PETER PARKER JUST STILL IN THE MCU OR IS HE COMPLETELY OUT??? TONY STARK DIES AND YOU ALL LOSE YOUR DAMN MINDS — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 20, 2019

I NEVER GOT PETER PARKER TALKING TO MORGAN STARK SO YOU CAN ALL GO FUCK YOURSELVES — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 20, 2019

This is all still reportedly happening, per “sources”—head over to Deadline for more information on the faltering Disney/Sony deal. No one knows what is going on for certain and as more information comes in, we’ll try and understand exactly what is occurring with the character. All I know is that I’m going to be holding onto my Peter Parker doll for the foreseeable future and trying not to cry too much.

Check back here at The Mary Sue tomorrow to watch me cry about Peter Parker and try and figure out what this deal, or lack thereof, means for Spider-Man and the MCU going forward.

