Jeff Goldblum Is Coming to ‘Magic The Gathering’

Jeff Goldblum is a magical man. My first experience with the bespectacled wonder, like many others, was in Jurassic Park. Ian Malcolm is one of my most beloved characters in all of cinema (and clearly I’m not alone). From then on, I’ve had this burning desire to see Goldblum in as many things as possible (whether he belongs there or not).

It seems like Wizards of the Coast heard my deranged calls and answered appropriately, as Goldblum is now coming to Magic the Gathering. As reported by Polygon, Goldblum is set to arrive in a new set of crossover cards called Universes Beyond and the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set on November 17. WotC first made this announcement at MagiCon Las Vegas.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set will include a lot of strange additions, like Jurassic Park dinosaurs, vampires, and, of course, Ian Malcolm himself, who is apparently a Legendary Creature. It seems like WotC is on a new trend of adding very beloved properties to its own Magic card game and I love it so much. As we’ve discussed before, Magic added Doctor Who cards to their catalog as well. We also just got The Lord of the Rings cards in the game, all of which look beautiful and diverse. So seeing Jurassic Park of all things in Magic is beyond cool and exciting.

But it's not all dinosaurs in this partnership! What colors are more chaotic than Blue and Red? None.



Ian Malcolm, Chaotician, can bring chaos theory into focus at your Commander tables. #MTGIxalan #MTGxJurassicWorld pic.twitter.com/0dpJFwRugS — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) September 22, 2023

According to Nerdist, this set comes on the heels of the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park, making it all the more timely and appropriate. The cards that were revealed initially were Dr. Ian Malcolm, Indominus Rex, and the “Welcome To Jurassic Park” Saga card. You’ll remember the fearsome Indominus Rex from Jurassic World.

Ian Malcolm’s card says the following:

“Whenever a player draws their second card each turn, that player exiles the top card of their library. During each player’s turn, that player may cast a spell from among the cards they don’t own exiled with Ian Malcolm, Chaotician, and mana of any type can be spent to cast it.”

Certainly, that’s some lively flavor text, and it definitely fits with Ian Malcolm’s character. I, for one, cannot wait to get my hands on this set and use the Chaotician himself in my routine play.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

