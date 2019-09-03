comScore
Here’s Jeff Goldblum Dancing in Multiple Prints at “Southern Decadence” Pride Festival

THE WORLD CAN BE SAVED IF WE LET JEFF GOLDBLUM RULE.

We live in a world where I just want to watch Jeff Goldblum doing things for extended periods of time. Lucky for us all, that’s happening in the form of The World According to Jeff Goldblum on Disney+ (a show in which Goldblum just explores things and asks questions in the most Goldblum of ways).

But then, we also have moments like this that show us all why we’re so obsessed with all things Goldblum.

 

Jeff Goldblum feeling himself (or high as a kite) at Southern Decadence.

Now, I have to say, this is just Goldblum feeling himself. I’d know. I met him and truly was baffled by how much Jeff Goldblum acted exactly like you’d think Jeff Goldblum would act. At Southern Decadence, a pride event in New Orleans that has become known as “Gay Mardi Gras,” one attendee filmed Goldblum dancing, and the rest is history.

Which then spawned these important thoughts:

The most important thing to note here is the question of whether or not Jeff Goldblum is even a real person. I’m team “No, he’s an alien,” because Jeff Goldblum has the ability to jump from one mindset to the next without taking a breath, and no human alive can do it as seamlessly as he does.

Anyway, I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that if we let Jeff Goldblum rule the world, it would be a much better place—a little zany, but better.

