Jeff Goldblum Has Some Very Jeff Goldblum Concern About Spider-Man

You can’t just spring Spider-Man questions on Jeff Goldblum; it overwhelms him and breaks him. He’s too worried about Peter Parker! Or, at least, that’s how it felt when the Grandmaster actor was asked about Peter Parker’s potential departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe while at Disney’s D23 Expo.

Let’s unpack this. First … he’s playing with a hair tie? Why? Who knows? Probably not Goldblum. Second, he just starts speaking Italian, which is a fun time for us all, but his reaction does seem very genuine in his concern for Spider-Man. Then again, Jeff Goldblum is constantly curious and confused. It’s the entire reason behind his Disney+ show, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

So, him actually saying “sksksk” and proving that he’s a meme piled on top of a meme on top of a meme helped to break Twitter for the entire weekend. Honestly, a Goldblum meme is the best kind of meme indeed.

*jeff goldblum knowing nothing about the spiderman sksksksituation* pic.twitter.com/tiimTGG3xV — (@avengermemes) August 26, 2019

Me finding out that my rich husband has died of mysterious circumstances pic.twitter.com/SVtDLPEP0s — trailer-park-hippie (@Gammaraygams) August 25, 2019

Me to my parents when they ask how I’m gonna get my next freelance job pic.twitter.com/mVyFCKAH2X — Steven Kavuma (@_StevenKavuma) August 25, 2019

When someone tells me some tea and I have to pretend that I wasn’t the one who spilled it in the first place! pic.twitter.com/1lqPZyRDhk — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) August 24, 2019

me pretending my email + assignment never sent to my professor after they confront me about missing work pic.twitter.com/T0PjBC0pWo — Abbey (@feygoblin) August 26, 2019

Me pretending to be surprised at the earth dying because of our actions pic.twitter.com/Mu9KwiFuo6 — Phoenix (@Pheenips) August 25, 2019

My crush: Did you know that Sherlock Holmes was an addict?

Me, trying to flirt: pic.twitter.com/qbpoE01AEI — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 27, 2019

cersei when she found out that her husband has been injured by a boar at a hunt pic.twitter.com/uBv0Nk8eS8 — kaz. (@forcersei) August 25, 2019

When my mom asks me if I smoke pot pic.twitter.com/M7pEayUuHR — kope (@koplin_j) August 26, 2019

me when my mom showed me a google search for zack efron shirtless on the history of the family computer pic.twitter.com/YySiK0GX2R — Fraatzie (@kindahungrym) August 26, 2019

when a boy tells me something new about himself and I have to pretend like I didn’t already know it from my hours of social media stalking pic.twitter.com/DYUHfZiF9U — halloween stan (@friendlyghoul) August 26, 2019

my family when i ask them if they ate my leftovers that were in the fridge pic.twitter.com/znossXISym — estefania (@nia_sanchez00) August 26, 2019

Me pretending to hear news for the first time that people have been gossiping about for days pic.twitter.com/7eE3TrL9N3 — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) August 24, 2019

when someone asks me if i have “retirement savings” pic.twitter.com/yqIwO5wUZF — Austin S. Harris (@austinsharris) August 25, 2019

therapist: confused jeff goldblum can’t hurt you confused jeff goldblum: pic.twitter.com/deOke6rj7W — em is seeing ariana ☁️ ‎⎊ ‎ (@starksgrandes) August 24, 2019

I hope Jeff Goldblum is okay knowing that Tom Holland is still Peter Parker at the end of the day. Did someone tell him? I feel like someone should at least let him know that he became a meme because of his concern.

