Jeff Goldblum Has Some Very Jeff Goldblum Concern About Spider-Man

August 27th, 2019

Loki and the Grandmaster in Thor Ragnarok

You can’t just spring Spider-Man questions on Jeff Goldblum; it overwhelms him and breaks him. He’s too worried about Peter Parker! Or, at least, that’s how it felt when the Grandmaster actor was asked about Peter Parker’s potential departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe while at Disney’s D23 Expo.

Let’s unpack this. First … he’s playing with a hair tie? Why? Who knows? Probably not Goldblum. Second, he just starts speaking Italian, which is a fun time for us all, but his reaction does seem very genuine in his concern for Spider-Man. Then again, Jeff Goldblum is constantly curious and confused. It’s the entire reason behind his Disney+ show, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

So, him actually saying “sksksk” and proving that he’s a meme piled on top of a meme on top of a meme helped to break Twitter for the entire weekend. Honestly, a Goldblum meme is the best kind of meme indeed.

I hope Jeff Goldblum is okay knowing that Tom Holland is still Peter Parker at the end of the day. Did someone tell him? I feel like someone should at least let him know that he became a meme because of his concern.

