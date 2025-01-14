JD Vance claims that ‘there is actually a real opportunity’ for America to secure leadership of Greenland

Donald Trump’s agenda to expand U.S. control to Greenland was reaffirmed by his vice president-elect , JD Vance. For the Trump-Vance duo, acquiring Greenland is simply a matter of negotiation.

Recommended Videos

Shannon Bream from Fox News asked Vance, “What’s the deal with Greenland and the Panama Canal?” She also asked Vance to clarify if the incoming administration is considering the use of military force to achieve their goal. After all, President-elect Donald Trump gave a determined response to expand U.S. influence over the Panama Canal and Greenland.

Vance responded that the U.S. doesn’t need to resort to military action. He also claimed that the U.S. already has military troops stationed in Greenland anyway. “I think there actually is a real opportunity here for us to take leadership, to protect America’s security, [and] to ensure that those incredible natural resources are developed.” The Vice President expressed faith in Trump and praised the president-elect for his ability to close deals. Unlike any other business deal, however, Greenland isn’t a random private island up for sale.

Greenland’s freedom isn’t for sale

Amid Trump’s comments, talks that advocate for Greenland’s independence from Denmark have been revitalized. Prime Minister Mute Egede of Greenland’s New Year speech pivots the country away from its colonial past with Denmark. “Like other countries in the world, we must work to remove the obstacles to cooperation—which we can describe as the shackles of colonialism—and move forward.” While this can be seen as a rejection of Denmark’s control, Egede’s words also assert that Greenland’s freedom is not for the U.S. to decide upon.

Similarly, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reaffirmed Egede’s sentiments. Donald Trump and his camp have been putting forth the narrative that Greenlanders are “MAGA” on social media. This doesn’t seem to be the case. As Frederiksen notes, the people of Greenland are pushing back against the notion that their country is for sale.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy