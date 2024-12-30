Jason Momoa is back in the DC universe, but as a very different character

Jason Momoa was Aquaman back in the days of the now defunct DC Extended Universe. He was a pretty popular choice for the character and gave the King of the Sea the charisma he needed to carry two solo movies, Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But there’s no more DCEU, and thus no more Momoa Aquaman.

But don’t worry! The actor isn’t out of the DC game just yet. He’ll be back in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and playing someone very different indeed from the heroic Aquaman… Lobo. Lobo, created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen in the ’80s, is a bounty hunter and anti-hero from the planet Czarnia. In fact, he’s the last Czarnia, having killed all the others. He may not be the type of person you’d want to hang around with, but he’s a lot of fun to read about.

And Momoa absolutely loves Lobo and has wanted to play the role for quite some time. Last year, he enthused about the character to Fandango while promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (check out the comments on the video for some smart predictions of Momoa’s future) and today, he reposted a quote from the interview on Instagram.

“So Lobo was … I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,'” went the quote, “I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*** yeah. I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.”

Underneath the repost, Momoa wrote, “They called.”

And Deadline confirmed it: Momoa is DC’s new Lobo. And what a great casting choice it is. We’ll see him alongside Milly Alcock as Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow when it debuts in 2026. The film also stars Matthias Schoenaerts as villain Krem of the Yellow Hill and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll. Craig Gillespie will be directing.

In the meantime, you can also catch Momoa as Garrett in A Minecraft Movie, which he also produces, in April 2025.

