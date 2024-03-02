James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Changes Title, Adds Wendell Pierce as Perry White

Production has begun on James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman film. The director and co-head of DC Studios shared the news on Instagram, where he posted a glimpse of Superman’s symbol covered with flecks of snow (presumably from the Fortress of Solitude).

Gun noted that the first day of production, February 29, was not just Leap Day but Superman’s birthday. Gunn also shared that the film’s title has changed from Superman: Legacy to simply Superman. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy,” Gunn wrote. “By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.”

In addition to the title change, DC Studios announced that Wendell Pierce (The Wire, Treme) has joined the cast as Perry White, editor-in-chief of The Daily Planet. White is a tough but fair boss who oversees Lois Lane and Clark Kent at the newspaper. The role was previously played by Laurence Fishburne in the DC Extended Universe.

Pierce is a welcome addition to the cast and has spent decades building an impressive career as a character actor. He joins previously announced cast members David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Other cast members include María Gabriela De Faría as The Engineer and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher. Fans are speculating that Milly Alcock will make a cameo appearance as Supergirl, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Superman is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

