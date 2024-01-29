‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ Has Found Their Kara in Milly Alcock!

Milly Alcock, famous for her role as a young Rhaenyra Targaryen, has been cast in James Gunn’s DCU as Supergirl! The film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will have Alcock as our Kara in a new story for Superman’s cousin. Finally, our girl is getting her own movie!

Recommended Videos

As of this moment, we do not know yet if Woman of Tomorrow will be Alcock’s debut or if she will be featured in other upcoming DCU projects but we do know that the script for it will be written by Ana Nogueira. There is not yet a director. The news was confirmed, however, by Gunn on his Instagram page where he praised Alcock’s talent.

“This is accurate,” he wrote. Gunn has been confirming or denying rumors on his own social media to help fans know what is true. He went on to talk about Alcock’s ability, saying “Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Ana Nogueira.”

Her take on Kara Zor-El will be based on the 2022 Woman of Tomorrow story that has Kara staying on Krypton and watching as her planet is destroyed, instead of leaving when Kal-El does. So we’ll definitely be seeing a darker Kara.

We do not know whether or not she will appear in Superman: Legacy before heading into her own world but it is still exciting to see the DCU taking form. Alcock does mark the second time in recent years that a take on Kara has hit the big screen in addition to the Melissa Benoist version on the CW.

This is a new Supergirl, different from Sasha Calle’s debut in The Flash

(Warner Bros.)

Prior to the wiping of the DCEU, we saw Sasha Calle debut as Supergirl in The Flash. Personally, she was the saving grace of this movie. Giving us the Superman storyline of Flashpoint, here Kara was used as a project in her universe and was someone who had to fight back with every ounce of her strength. While we did not have much of her in the movie, her impact made her take on Kara someone I did hope to see more of her in the future.

It does make me hurt for Sasha Calle, who did not really have a shot at her own Supergirl. She was a character that helped make The Flash a little more watchable and so not getting any more of her makes me sad for what could have been.

But Alcock’s take on Kara is going to be equally as badass but it will be a different storyline (and the DCU version of the character). Until we know more about the movie, at least we know that Alcock is definitely going to deliver.

(featured image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAG Heuer)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]