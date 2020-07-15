Ivanka Trump’s Bizarre Bean Photo Breaks the Law

Ivanka Trump isn’t new to posting weird, unintentionally humorous things to social media, nor is she knew to corruption and flouting the law and any sense of propriety (a family tradition). But yesterday evening she managed to do both with one photo in a truly bizarre tweet that was probably also a violation of federal law!

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

For background, a few years ago last week the CEO of Goya foods visited the White House and voiced support for Donald Trump, prompting protests and boycotts—Goya’s primary Latinx consumer base has long been the subject of virulent racism and targeted abuse by the Trump administration. Not having learned her lesson from tweeting a Bible verse and getting owned on social media or giving a speech worth of a robot in front of a blue screen, Ivanka decided she needed to tweet support of her father’s favorite … beans?

On top of the fact that absolutely no one believes that Ivanka Trump casually grabbed some Goya beans that were just lying around, the big issue here is that this is a flagrant violation of Federal laws that specifically exist to prevent this kind of thing. Seriously, Ivanka works for the White House, and 5 CFR § 2635.702, which covers the use of public office for private gain, clearly states:

An employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity.

So, obviously there’s wiggle room here, given the text of the law might mean that Ivanka would have had to bee affiliated with Goya in some way but … nah. She’s not allowed to do this. But alas, it’s not like anyone is going to prosecute her or her father who routinely endorses shows, books, and whatever else he sees on OANN that day. It’s just another flagrant violation of ethics law by a Trump, so just another day in our current dystopia.

I mean …

Here is further proof that Ivanka’s tweet was done in her official capacity. The administration is pushing Goya in exchange for the endorsement the company’s CEO gave Trump. Whether or not expressly coordinated, Ivanka’s tweet is a part of that effort. It’s an ethics violation. https://t.co/Jbb9123pOM — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 15, 2020

Remember when laws mattered? That was nice. But at least Twitter had fun with it.

This is clearly in violation of federal ethics laws and also the wrong color dress to be wearing after eating an entire can of beans. https://t.co/EtUji27CIn — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) July 15, 2020

Jared, one day I’m going to use the bully pulpit of the White House to display canned foods. Bilingually. Maybe illegally. You’re one lucky sonuvafelon. https://t.co/BjHHWP9iJC — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 15, 2020

I mean, with the price of beans what it is… when you get it… if you get it… https://t.co/ybwudnzX2J — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 15, 2020

“I mean it’s ONE banana, Michael. What could it cost, ten dollars?” https://t.co/nooJIj7WSP — Clarke Wolfe (@clarkewolfe) July 15, 2020

Perhaps one beautiful day Ivanka and her entire extended family will wistfully long for the taste of Goya beans when they’re eating prison food. We can only hope.

