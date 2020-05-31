Ivanka Trump Tweeted a Bible Verse and It Did Not Go Over Well

This has been a bad week, in a bad month, in a bad year. The COVID-19 pandemic rages on, and protesters are taking to streets to demand accountability for police brutality. Everyone’s out of work, and the president is nowhere to be found.

But hark! Here comes First Daughter Ivanka Trump, with a tweet that will surely soothe our wounds and offer guidance!

“This is what the Lord said: I have heard your prayer and seen your tears. I will heal you.” 2 Kings 20:5 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 31, 2020

NAILED IT! As always, Ivanka pops her head up to offer a half-hearted pablum to a country in distress. It is such a pandering response that pretends to hold weight but is carefully calculated to appeal to her base. But that’s classic Ivanka: stringing words together that on the surface sound like something, but signify nothing.

Many people took to Twitter to call out Ivanka’s useless tweet, as well as the fiery division that her incompetent father stokes.

Ivanka, stop it.

“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you tithe mint and dill and cumin, and have neglected the weightier matters of the law: justice and mercy and faithfulness. These you ought to have done, without neglecting the others!"

-Matthew 23:23 https://t.co/PJRyH8eVAA — LaBlaq, your favorite #ComicBookBabe 💋🌟 (@LoveAndShalom) May 31, 2020

Since its Bible Trivia Sunday, chew on this one… Isaiah 10:1-3 Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the oppressed of my people, (1/2) — Middle Aged Divorced Jesus (@Divorcee_Jesus) May 31, 2020

Go make some shadow puppets — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) May 31, 2020

This is literally an excerpt from a Bible story about deliverance from a mad king. https://t.co/k4nEnP3G7D pic.twitter.com/E4s6ettB0h — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) May 31, 2020

“When the wicked rule, the people groan.” Proverbs 29:2 — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) May 31, 2020

Find someone who loves you as much as Ivanka loves being ratioed. https://t.co/0w3IK4zEqh — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 31, 2020

ivanka has the most “my father, the inventor of toaster strudel” energy of anyone ever — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 31, 2020

"A ruler who lacks understanding is a cruel oppressor, but he who hates unjust gain will prolong his days." Proverbs 28:16 — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) May 31, 2020

Literally the only redeeming quality you have is you are not Don Jr — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile, her hideous father continues to incite violence, and attends rocket launches instead of addressing nationwide unrest and anger. Just when we think these people have hit rock bottom, they discover new depths to sink to.

(image: Win McNamee/Getty Image)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com