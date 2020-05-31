comScore

Ivanka Trump Tweeted a Bible Verse and It Did Not Go Over Well

Truly the queen of the ratios.

By Chelsea SteinerMay 31st, 2020, 3:08 pm

Ivanka Trump listens during a conference call between U.S. President Donald Trump and the International Space Station

This has been a bad week, in a bad month, in a bad year. The COVID-19 pandemic rages on, and protesters are taking to streets to demand accountability for police brutality. Everyone’s out of work, and the president is nowhere to be found.

But hark! Here comes First Daughter Ivanka Trump, with a tweet that will surely soothe our wounds and offer guidance!

NAILED IT! As always, Ivanka pops her head up to offer a half-hearted pablum to a country in distress. It is such a pandering response that pretends to hold weight but is carefully calculated to appeal to her base. But that’s classic Ivanka: stringing words together that on the surface sound like something, but signify nothing.

Many people took to Twitter to call out Ivanka’s useless tweet, as well as the fiery division that her incompetent father stokes.

Meanwhile, her hideous father continues to incite violence, and attends rocket launches instead of addressing nationwide unrest and anger. Just when we think these people have hit rock bottom, they discover new depths to sink to.

(image: Win McNamee/Getty Image)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.