Social Media Dunks on Ivanka Trump Thanks to New Viral Video

#ByeIvanka

By Chelsea SteinerJun 7th, 2020, 4:51 pm

Ivanka Trump is so many things: a failed handbag designer, a profiteer and sweatshop owner, and an enabler of her father’s dismantling of our country. Recently, she was dis-invited from giving a commencement speech at Wichita State University and WSU Tech’s virtual commencement ceremony, after Donald’s Trump’s failure to respond to the George Floyd protests. Why they invited her to begin with remains a mystery, but that’s a topic for another time. Ivanka blamed the cancellation on “cancel culture” and “viewpoint discrimination”, and proceeded to record her own message to the graduates.

The end result was something like a hostage video coupled with Effie Trinket announcing the next tributes in the Hunger Games. With her glassy stare and modulated tone, Ivanka’s speech was as chilling and disconnected as her father’s presidency. Granted, it must be hard to make motivational videos when you’re busy working hospitality on the Snowpiercer train.

But video company Meidas Touch took Ivanka’s unsettling video and intercut it with footage of the protests, her family’s non-stop political grifting, and her bunker baby draft dodger of a father. The video immediately made waves, and #ByeIvanka began trending on social media.
Like the rest of her family, Ivanka’s delivery is brittle, disingenuous, and scripted to within an inch of her life. it drips with condescension and indifference, which was not lost on its viewers.

Many took to social media to call Ivanka out:

This video is a reminder that if/when we vote Donald Trump out of office (please God), we are also voting out his vacuous, shameless, grifting family. Good riddance.

(image: Meidas Touch)

