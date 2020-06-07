Social Media Dunks on Ivanka Trump Thanks to New Viral Video

Ivanka Trump is so many things: a failed handbag designer, a profiteer and sweatshop owner, and an enabler of her father’s dismantling of our country. Recently, she was dis-invited from giving a commencement speech at Wichita State University and WSU Tech’s virtual commencement ceremony, after Donald’s Trump’s failure to respond to the George Floyd protests. Why they invited her to begin with remains a mystery, but that’s a topic for another time. Ivanka blamed the cancellation on “cancel culture” and “viewpoint discrimination”, and proceeded to record her own message to the graduates.

The end result was something like a hostage video coupled with Effie Trinket announcing the next tributes in the Hunger Games. With her glassy stare and modulated tone, Ivanka’s speech was as chilling and disconnected as her father’s presidency. Granted, it must be hard to make motivational videos when you’re busy working hospitality on the Snowpiercer train.

But video company Meidas Touch took Ivanka’s unsettling video and intercut it with footage of the protests, her family’s non-stop political grifting, and her bunker baby draft dodger of a father. The video immediately made waves, and #ByeIvanka began trending on social media.

Like the rest of her family, Ivanka’s delivery is brittle, disingenuous, and scripted to within an inch of her life. it drips with condescension and indifference, which was not lost on its viewers.

Many took to social media to call Ivanka out:

It was Ivanka Trump‘s idea for her father to hold a Bible in front of a church They gassed peaceful protestors for this photo op RT if you don’t want any more unqualified, corrupt, and incompetent trust fund babies running our country#ByeIvanka pic.twitter.com/KlsCH8URAH — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 7, 2020

Ok please excuse me for what I’m about to say. Please understand that this is an emotional response directed @IvankaTrump … I try my best to be respectful and set a positive example but this is something I can’t live w/o sayin. Here goes!(deep breath)…. nawwww bitch! https://t.co/qIneTtf0bh — Super Duper Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) June 7, 2020

Why didn't Ivanka speak at the commencement for Trump University? Just because it was never accredited, and Trump paid 25 million in class action lawsuits, and the courts shut it down. The students would still love to hear from her pic.twitter.com/R5nsGfsN2c — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 7, 2020

.@IvankaTrump, the President’s daughter, telling college students they are “wartime graduates,” is one of the most disrespectful things anyone has ever done to #Veterans. PERIOD! #ByeIvanka #BlackLivesMattter #BunkerBoy #GeorgeFloyd — Michael Thomas (@in_pubs) June 7, 2020

She looks like a dirty Q-tip but is worse than that: @IvankaTrump is a fauxminist fraudulent, sweatshop owning, shoe design stealing, completely complicit, Chinese trademarking shanda spawn of the most dangerous defecatory despot wanna be in American history. #ByeIvanka https://t.co/gwJ6L06Yqj — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) June 7, 2020

The fact that they didn’t even have to dig too deep for receipts to make this…#ByeIvanka ✌🏾😂pic.twitter.com/48NykIq3Q5 — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) June 7, 2020

Not sure whose bright idea it was to have her deliver this message in front of a blue background, but… I made some edits. https://t.co/ZlMIoa22wr pic.twitter.com/CpmiujXpEw — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 6, 2020

This literally plays like a new trailer for a Purge movie… 👀#byeIvanka pic.twitter.com/kIq5U9FRmm — Pantywise, The Dancing Clown 🎈 (@Sequins4Thought) June 7, 2020

This video is a reminder that if/when we vote Donald Trump out of office (please God), we are also voting out his vacuous, shameless, grifting family. Good riddance.

(image: Meidas Touch)

