It's Tuesday! Have Some Amazing 'Bluey' Memes

Apr 9, 2024
Bluey isn’t just a great kids’ show. It’s a global phenomenon with fans of all ages. And you can be sure that some of those fans are producing high quality memes!

Bluey follows the adventures of Bluey Heeler, an exuberant pup who explores the world around her through imaginative play. Bluey is accompanied by her family: her little sister Bingo, her mother Chilli (Melanie Zanetti), and her father Bandit (David McCormack).

With its lovable characters, fun design, and iconic moments, Bluey is infinitely meme-able. Here are some of the best Bluey memes we’ve found!

First off, there’s the fact that adults often have a very different experience watching Bluey than their kids do. Was anyone else an emotional wreck after “Camping”?

Then there’s Indy’s mom. I love this lady! I bet you anything she’s the one all the other dog parents go to for tarot card readings.

There are several Bluey-themed Dungeons and Dragons alignment charts floating around out there, but this one is my favorite by far. Cousin Muffin as chaotic evil? Yep, that tracks.

Bluey memes!
byu/moosetacocat inbluey

Then there’s this plaintive meditation on adulthood. Why do naps have to go away when you hit first grade!? God, I could go for a nap right now.

If you have kids, sneaking in some Bluey is easy. The kids will always be down for it, and look, you just happen to be in the room! The only problem arises when you try to watch some after they’re in bed and they hear the theme song from their bedroom. Oops.

Fun fact: my kids and I have had this exact conversation. About a billion times.

This scenario is also all too familiar.

I got SO EXCITED the first time I saw an actual blue heeler in real life. It was like a celebrity sighting.

This one technically isn’t a meme, but a T-shirt. It’s amazing, though. The grannies!

Here’s another situation that parents will find infinitely relatable. You send them off to school looking so nice! What happens!?

And here’s a bonus: someone posted a clip of the jump scare in which Bingo reveals her toothy, taped-up face. (It’s form season 3, episode 7, “Mini Bluey.”

CLASSIC.

(featured image: Disney+)

